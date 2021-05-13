MONTREAL, May 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N Plus or the "Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") virtually today. Over 55,430,225 shares (68.09% of outstanding common shares) were at the Meeting. As part of the formal proceedings, the Company's shareholders elected the Board of Directors and approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent auditor of the Company. The complete voting results from the Meeting are presented below.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors fixed at six the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting. Each of the six nominees listed in the Management Information Circular was elected as a director of 5N Plus. All of the nominee directors were already members of the Board of Directors of the Company. Subsequent to the Meeting, the directors re-appointed Mr. Luc Bertrand as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes

Withheld % Withheld Luc Bertrand 51,595,064 94.70 2,886,828 5.30 Jean-Marie Bourassa 52,905,898 97.11 1,575,992 2.89 James T. Fahey 52,967,895 97.22 1,513,995 2.78 Gervais Jacques 52,967,950 97.22 1,513,940 2.78 Nathalie Le Prohon 52,122,765 95.67 2,359,127 4.33 Arjang J. (AJ) Roshan 53,520,858 98.24 961,032 1.76

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITOR

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was reappointed as independent auditor of 5N Plus until the close of the next annual general meeting of Shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 54,312,905 97.99 1,115,521 2.01

About 5N Plus Inc.

5N Plus is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra–pure materials often form the core element of its customer products. These customers rely on 5N Plus's products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N Plus deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in a number of key industries including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, and industrial and additive manufacturing. Headquartered in Montreal, Québec, 5N Plus operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia. The Company's mission is to be critical to its customers, valued by its employees and trusted by its shareholders. The Company's core values focus on integrity, commitment and customer development along with emphasis on sustainable development, continuous improvement, health and safety.

