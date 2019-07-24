5G-powered, Wide-scale Implementation of Fiber to Boost Demand for Fiber Optic Test Equipment

Nurturing relations with Tier I and II service providers and governments will create growth opportunities for vendors, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 24, 2019 /CNW/ -- With telecommunication service providers and cable television multiple system operators (MSO) continuing their fiber build-outs, the market for fiber optic test equipment (FOTE) is expected to grow from $781.3 million in 2018 to $1.31 billion in 2025. The lack of fiber expertise among access network technicians and the sheer volume of fiber deployments required in a short time will enable innovative FOTE manufacturers to differentiate themselves in the market.

"A significant development that is impacting demand for optical test equipment is the evolution of 5G and its fixed wireless access (FWA) trials. 5G is expected to support the wide-scale implementation of fiber and boost the demand for test equipment," said Sujan Sami, Program Manager, Measurement & Instrumentation. "Telcos and cable MSOs will be the biggest growth drivers for FOTE manufacturers, generating $4 billion in revenue between 2018 and 2025."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Fiber Optic Test Equipment Market, Forecast to 2025, covers the product segments of optical time domain reflectometers (OTDR), optical light sources (OLS), optical power meters (OPM), optical loss test sets (OLTS), optical spectrum analyzers (OSA), remote fiber test systems (RFTS), fiber inspection probes (FIP), and others. The products find application in the sectors of R&D, manufacturing, and field across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and emerging regions.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3md

"While North America is the largest regional market for FOTE, demand is also growing substantially in Europe and emerging regions such as Latin America," noted Sami. "Meanwhile, FOTE vendors are looking to strengthen existing relationships with leading telcos and cable MSOs in North America, as well as target hyperscale companies and government customers."

Successful FOTE vendors will be the ones that tap the additional growth opportunities present in:

Collaborations with Tier I and Tier II service providers to innovate and, eventually, address challenges relating to the lack of fiber expertise among technicians and workforce management.

Provision of smarter and customized OTDR solutions to address customer needs for increased productivity and user safety.

to address customer needs for increased productivity and user safety. Development of a strong network of partners, combined with strategically located direct presence in Latin America .

. Fostering relationships with governments and contractors to leverage the opportunities offered by government cybersecurity projects.

Global Fiber Optic Test Equipment Market, Forecast to 2025 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Test & Measurement Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Global Fiber Optic Test Equipment Market, Forecast to 2025

K2D8-30

Contact:

Kristi Cekani

Corporate Communications - Frost & Sullivan, Europe

P: +39 (0)2 4851 6133

E: kristi.cekani@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

https://ww2.frost.com

