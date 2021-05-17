5G Networks to Unlock a New Era of Smartphone-based Point-of-care Testing Diagnostics

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/5qd

"With smart connected solutions for healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and life sciences companies, 5G networks could unlock a new era of POCT diagnostics," said Amartya Bose, Healthcare & Life Sciences Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Additionally, as alternate testing channels continue to create new care delivery models, the application of digital POCT, including biosensors, wearables, remote patient monitoring, and digital biomarkers fostered by 5G networks, will activate personalized care, facilitated by augmented/virtual reality."

Nitin Naik, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Global Practice Area Leader at Frost & Sullivan, added: "Assessing health parameters and vital signs will become more convenient and cost-effective with the innovations in biosensors and applications of artificial intelligence (AI). Further, integrating these platforms in cars and other vehicles is a flourishing field of research and development that will expand digital POCT solutions. The rapid emergence of electric vehicles connected to internet data centers will transform this market, unlocking huge growth opportunities to manage chronic disease conditions."

Digital POCT market participants should focus on the following to tap into growth prospects:

Saliva-based rapid testing for COVID-19 : The growing importance of rapid testing and contact tracing enabled the production of saliva-based tests to diagnose COVID-19. With continued interest in at-home tests, smartphone-read lateral flow antigen tests are game-changers powering the testing ecosystem to overcome the demand for rapid testing.

: The growing importance of rapid testing and contact tracing enabled the production of saliva-based tests to diagnose COVID-19. With continued interest in at-home tests, smartphone-read lateral flow antigen tests are game-changers powering the testing ecosystem to overcome the demand for rapid testing. Self-monitoring blood glucose test systems for diabetes management : The glucose monitoring sector is experiencing disruption due to digital diabetes monitoring via mobile apps using a smartphone camera and test strips to determine blood glucose ranges, eliminating the need for blood glucose meters.

: The glucose monitoring sector is experiencing disruption due to digital diabetes monitoring via mobile apps using a smartphone camera and test strips to determine blood glucose ranges, eliminating the need for blood glucose meters. In-car health and wellness create a new diagnostic testing site: As alternate testing channels provide opportunities to improve the accessibility of point-of-care tests, designing care delivery solutions with consideration for autonomous vehicles, shared mobility, and multimodal journeys will help POCT players maintain and diversify their competitive stance.

