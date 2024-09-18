5C Data Centers Announces New Data Center Region in Phoenix, Arizona

5C Data Centers' expansion into Phoenix will prioritize cloud companies and continued climate commitments

PHOENIX, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - 5C Data Centers ("5CDC"), a provider of state-of-the-art data center services, has announced plans to launch a new region in Phoenix, Arizona. The first facility in the region, PHX01, is scheduled to go live in 2025.

PHX01 (CNW Group/5C Data Centers)

Located in one of the fastest growing hyperscale data center regions in North America, and within miles of downtown Phoenix, the first data center will comprise 140,000 square feet and 20MW of critical IT power capacity. With 5CDC's experience designing for the latest GPUs and direct-to-chip liquid cooling, PHX01 will be able to accommodate the most demanding AI and machine learning workloads, supporting power densities of up to 132kW per cabinet.

"Expanding our footprint to Phoenix marks a significant milestone for 5C Data Centers as we continue to support the growing demand for high-performance and sustainable data center solutions," said Steve Perez, Chief Executive Officer of 5C Data Centers.

5CDC continues to prioritize its commitments to climate responsibility in its expansion to Phoenix. Adiabatic trim cooling and heat-tolerant coolant inlet temperatures will minimize both water and power usage.

Known for its access to renewable energy, availability of talent, and low natural disaster risk, Phoenix has established itself as a key data center region. By expanding into the region, 5CDC will join the rapidly growing industrial ecosystem of Greater Phoenix.

"I am thrilled to welcome this 5C Data Center to my district. This project will bring economic growth and high-quality job opportunities to the area. We are excited to see this substantial investment and infrastructure improvements to the neighborhood," said Councilwoman Laura Pastor.

"Data center investment is a vital component to meeting the growing advancements of the technology cluster," said Greater Phoenix Economic Council President & CEO Chris Camacho. "5C Data Centers' work and commitment to operating with sustainable practices will help Greater Phoenix's high-tech ecosystem continue to grow."

About 5C Data Centers

5C Data Centers is an industry-leading data center provider serving hyperscalers, cloud providers, and enterprise customers. Built on a foundation of exceptional talent and backed by strong investors, the company specializes in fast deployment of state-of-the-art data centers. With a focus on sustainable and energy-efficient solutions, 5C Data Centers is committed to innovation and customization, meeting the unique needs of each client.

For more information about 5C Data Centers, please visit www.5cdatacenters.com.

About the Greater Phoenix Economic Council

The Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC), globally recognized as a top economic development organization (EDO), works to attract and grow quality businesses and advocate for the competitiveness of Greater Phoenix. A data-driven regional EDO, GPEC works with 22 member communities, Maricopa and Pinal counties, and more than 220 private investors to accomplish its mission and serve as a strategic partner to companies across the world as they expand or relocate to Greater Phoenix. Over the past 35 years, GPEC has fueled the regional economy by helping over 1,000 companies, creating nearly 190,000 jobs and $69.4 billion in capital investment. Greater Phoenix is in a relentless pursuit of innovative and entrepreneurial-focused companies looking to thrive and scale in a vibrant, dynamic region. There is an undeniable spirit about Greater Phoenix; one rooted in strength, collaboration and resilience. Greater Phoenix is Greater Together. For more information about GPEC and how we can assist your businesses, visit www.gpec.org.

Press Contacts: 5C Data Centers, Tanya Naami, Director, Business Operations, [email protected]

Greater Phoenix Economic Council, Logan Newman, Manager, Marketing & Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE 5C Data Centers