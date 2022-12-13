TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - LocoMobi World announces that its Smart Parking Management System, BriskPark powered by Worldstream, will be installed at the Wutai Shan Buddhist Garden Complex. The 10-lane parking system is a leading-edge, innovative advanced automated system that is expected to manage thousands of patrons.

Artists rendering: 535 Acre Site Wutai Shan Buddhist Garden Complex to Deploy Locomobi World’s Worldstream (CNW Group/LocoMobi World INC)

Wutai Shan Buddhist Garden is the first phase of the project, called the Four Sacred Buddhist Gardens. It will be developed on 535 acres of land in Cavan-Monaghan, Peterborough County, Canada. As the largest single Buddhist complex outside China, the Wutai Shan Buddhist Garden features Tang Dynasty-style wooden architecture built with the ancient Chinese technique called "Dougong." The technique uses large wooden interlocking brackets without a single nail.

The system is controlled by LocoMobi World's Worldstream Cloud Portal powered by LPR Express. With the highest read rate in the industry at 99.9% accuracy, Locomobi World's LPR system eliminates trespassers through access key sharing – no fobs, keys, or cards to be passed around or cloned. In addition, LocoMobi World installed the most advanced enterprise entry ticket stations. The system attaches the plate number to the ticket and exit payment, which reads the plate and computes the fees automatically for visitors and non-registered guests. With "PassagePass", also by Locomobi World, the entry and exit are frictionless and speed up the traffic. Property Managers will be able to monitor activities, equipment, and solutions for their property in one central location in real time with access to analytical reports. There will be additional revenue control equipment for visitors, including state-of-the-art Payment Kiosks, Smart Gates, and messaging systems.

The system was contracted through LocoMobi World's local dealer Ultra Electric Group Inc.

"It's always exciting to see that our 40-plus dealers are starting to understand the incredible shelf of products that can help them grow their business, " Says LocoMobi World President Brian Storrie." Being awarded such a large infrastructure project shows the confidence the customer has in our dealer and the Worldstream system"

LocoMobi World Inc. continues to seamlessly connect patrons, transients, tenants, and visitors to the LocoMobi World Inc. transportation network. Soon, users will be linked throughout the city and have exclusive offers as they navigate through LocoMobi World's network with MoveBe.

About LocoMobi World Inc.

LocoMobi World Inc. is a cloud-based Smart City technology company specializing in parking, tolling, transit, storage, asset tracking, fleet, and threat management solutions. LocoMobi World's Worldstream cloud portal is the first fully distributed cloud infrastructure management system. In addition, LocoMobi World provides pioneering technology to government, institutional, and parking management clients throughout North America and has a growing platform of transportation infrastructure patents. LocoMobi World Inc. has reinvented how people travel throughout the transportation infrastructure in terms of parking, curbside, drive-thru, and security.

LocoMobi World's leading cloud-based License Plate Recognition (LPR) system offers a refined approach for revenue control, virtual permitting, violation and citation management, toll road management, managed traffic lanes, and gated lane environments, as well as residential multi-level condominium building parking control and access.

LocoMobi World also provides a full line of Industry-leading Payment Kiosks, Smart Barrier Gates, Solar Powered Parking Meters, and other innovative solutions to ensure total revenue security.

LocoMobi World has recently introduced Mobi, its new robot division, to augment security and parking enforcement

LocoMobi World's Smart City technology connects vehicles anywhere they travel. WorldSecure LocoMobi World's patent-pending data security controller protects against cyber-attacks and other data intrusions. The first of its kind.

