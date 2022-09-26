50th Anniversary of the 1972 Summit Series: Celebrating the legacy of this historic event

MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The 1972 Summit Series Hockey Team is proud to announce several initiatives to celebrate the legacy of this historic event. Quebec entrepreneurs have also worked with the Team to create exclusive merchandise and organize events.

"A year ago, Ken Dryden and I were appointed by the Board of Directors of the 1972 Century Series Hockey Team to prepare the 50th anniversary commemorative events. For all of us, this was the highlight of our careers. Canadians have always had a strong sense of attachment to the game, with 16 million Canadians, out of a population of 22 million at the time, tuning in to watch the live broadcast of the series finale. Through our initiatives, we want to maintain the emotional connection of Canadians of all ages and preserve the heritage of Team Canada 1972," said Serge Savard.

Quebec entrepreneurs embark on the adventure

In order to commemorate this historic event, an entrepreneurial initiative of GrapeStars, Alfred Technologies, NOROI Distillery and Le Bilboquet Microbrewery has been set up to create and market alcoholic beverages in the spirit of the celebrations. These businesses are proud to unveil two new limited-edition Canada 72 products to mark the occasion: a gin, crafted with the greatest respect for distillation techniques, and a refreshing lager with a subtle taste of barley grains and oats. Both products will feature three exclusive collectible images to tell the story and showcase key moments from the 8-game series.

"When we were approached by Serge Savard, Jean-Jean Pelletier, founder of GrapeStars, a company specializing in the development of products endorsed by celebrities, and Guy Doucet, president of Alfred Technologies, we immediately agreed to contribute to the project. We are very proud to be a partner in this adventure and to create exclusive products to commemorate this historic event. Moreover, these made-in-Quebec products will be distributed throughout Canada. It is very rewarding to promote the know-how of our Quebec artisans across the country with our gin and beer, as well as a unique case for collectors," explained Jonathan Robin, owner of Le Bilboquet Microbrewery and NOROI Distillery.

A Team Canada 1972 anniversary collectors' case, designed by Alfred Technologies, is available on the www.canada72-series.ca website and includes, among other products, a replica of the official Team Canada 1972 jersey autographed by some of the Summit Series players. As for the two other exclusive Canada 72 limited edition products, the gin from NOROI Distillery is available online on the SAQ website and the beer from Le Bilboquet Microbrewery is available in grocery stores and specialized convenience stores.

Events you won't want to miss

The Montreal Canadiens will host players from the 1972 Century Series at the Canadiens' preseason game against the Ottawa Senators on October 4, 2022, at 7:00 pm. For the occasion, the players will be made available to the media prior to the game.

Then, on October 6, 2022, in collaboration with the SAQ, an autograph session, open to the general public, is being organized at the SAQ de la Montagne branch, located at 1450 de la Montagne Street, in Montreal, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The names of the players attending will be announced shortly and other events will be added in the coming weeks. To follow the updates of upcoming events, please visit www.canada72-series.ca.

It should be noted that Canada Post has unveiled a commemorative stamp marking Team Canada's victory in the final seconds of Game 8. The Royal Canadian Mint will also celebrate the occasion by issuing a $2 commemorative coin on September 28th.

About 1972 Summit Series Hockey Team Inc.

1972 Summit Series Hockey Team Inc. (SSHTI) represents the 35 players and two coaches (or their heirs) who were members of the 1972 Team Canada Summit Series and is dedicated to preserving the historical legacy of Team Canada 1972, while maintaining the emotional connection that Canadians of all ages have to the series. Through its "28,800 Seconds: The Power of Teamwork" project, the SSHTI gives back to Canadians through events, an educational platform and its Foundation.

About NOROI Distillery

Founded in 2019 in Saint-Hyacinthe, NOROI Distillery distinguishes itself through its constant desire to innovate. It all started with the design of a unique still, a glass reactor allowing cold distillation. The NOROI Distillery is part of a group of companies, managed by the same team at Station Agro-Biotech. This team also created the products of Le Bilboquet Microbrewery and Atypique beverages. Website: distillerienoroi.com

About Le Bilboquet MicroBrewery

Founded in 1990, Le Bilboquet Microbrewery was one of the first microbreweries in Quebec. Located in Saint-Hyacinthe, it specializes in the production of brewery products for tasting, including unfiltered beers and barrel-aged beers. Made from premium malts, hops and selected yeasts, these beers of all styles are constantly renewed to reflect current tastes. Website: lebilboquet.qc.ca

