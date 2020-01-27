500 Employees at KIK Toronto Operations Join Steelworkers

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Employees at the Toronto operations of manufacturing giant KIK Custom Products have voted to join the United Steelworkers (USW) union.

Workers at five facilities operated by KIK in Etobicoke, in Toronto's west end, voted last week to join the USW. The USW, which has represented employees at a KIK facility in Vaughan, Ont., for several years, now represents 501 workers at the five Etobicoke plants.

KIK is one of North America's largest independent manufacturers of consumer packaged goods, including personal care products, laundry detergent, fabric softener, bleach and cleaning products.

"We welcome these new members to our union and we're honoured that they chose the USW to obtain a collective voice and strong representation to address issues that are important to them," said Marty Warren, USW Director for Ontario and Atlantic Canada.

Issues and concerns raised by workers have included pay packages, benefits, temporary employment and health and safety, Warren noted. Next steps for the workers will include electing a bargaining committee that will negotiate a first collective agreement, he added.

"We will support these workers every step of the way as they enter collective bargaining to negotiate a fair deal that recognizes their hard work and contributions to the company's success," Warren said.

For further information: Marty Warren, USW Director for Ontario and Atlantic Canada, 416-243-8792; Denis St. Pierre, USW Communications, 416-544-5990, 647-522-1630, [email protected]

