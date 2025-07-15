5-star resort Rosewood Mandarina blends luxury and innovation with SONIFI technology

MEXICO CITY, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- With the opening of the new luxury resort Rosewood Mandarina, guests get five-star accommodations that include best-in-class guest engagement technology from SONIFI.

Located on the west coast of Mexico in the Riviera Nayarit, Rosewood Mandarina is nestled in a unique landscape of lush mountains, sprawling flatlands and pristine beachfronts. It's the fourth property in Mexico for Rosewood Hotels & Resorts that opened this spring as a sanctuary where nature, culture and adventure converge.

SONIFI's in-room technology is customized to match the thoughtfulness of all touchpoints throughout Rosewood Mandarina Post this Rosewood Mandarina is designed to offer guests a harmonious balance of exploration and relaxation. Their collaboration with SONIFI creates in-room experiences that match the thoughtfulness and excellence of every other touchpoint at the resort.

With SONIFI's interactive TV platform in each of the 134 suites, guests can not only access thousands of streaming apps via SONIFI's patented STAYCAST solution, they also get an insider's look at everything the resort has to offer.

With customized smart on-screen experiences, guests can explore activities like ziplining, surfing, golfing, horseback riding at the Mandarina Polo & Equestrian Club, and dozens of free fitness and wellness videos. They can also get a look at the curated cuisines of the resort's signature restaurants and luxury offerings of the on-site spa, and easily book reservations throughout their stay.

"The Rosewood team truly understands the value of an interactive system for guests, and what it can do to elevate experiences at their properties," said Shivan Sihota, Vice President of SONIFI Mexico and International. "It's the entertainment and convenience guests look for, paired seamlessly with the branding and promotions an exquisite getaway like Rosewood Mandarina deserves. We're proud to partner with Rosewood at this property and as they expand their presence in Mexico, redefining what an extraordinary guest experience can be."

SONIFI is the largest guest technology provider in hospitality, deployed in more than a million rooms across 5,000 properties around the world. Global brands, ownership and management groups, and hotels of all chain scales trust SONIFI to deliver the best experiences with Wi-Fi, interactive TV, streaming, in-room entertainment and telephony services.

