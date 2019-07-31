4Tires.ca Will Launch Its New Website and Acquire New Premises

The Quebec online tire retailer is strengthening its offer with its new website and the purchase of new premises on the North Shore of Montreal.

BOISBRIAND, QC, July 31, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ -

A new streamlined online platform

4Tires.ca, a Quebec company that specializes in the retail sale of all types of tires and wheels, is proud to announce the launch of its new and completely redesigned website. The new platform, which will be officially launched towards the end of September 2019, will feature improved search capabilities and an enhanced view of the retailer's product inventory. The expanded and redesigned 4Tires.ca tire site will provide more accessible information, including rankings and recommendations for available summer and winter tires.

"This is a great day for our company. We are delighted with the modern and streamlined design of our website. We are convinced that it will allow us to better communicate our exceptional products and services to the people of Quebec and Eastern Canada. This platform will make it easier to purchase the right tire based on the vehicle, budget and needs of our customers.", said Pier-Emmanuel Jolicoeur, President of 4Tires.ca.

New, larger and more efficient premises

In conjunction with the launch of its new platform, 4 Tires is also announcing the acquisition of new premises in Boisbriand. Mr. Jolicoeur says that the addition of this new space allows the retailer to double its storage and operating capacity. This major real estate investment, as well as the purchase of new state-of-the-art equipment and machinery, is intended to optimize the company's ordering process, improve its production capacity and increase its market share. The goal of this investment is to provide superior service to customers during peak periods.

What is 4 Tires?

Since 2013, 4 Tires has been a Quebec retailer that specializes in the online sale of tires and wheels. Thanks to its high sales volume, the company can offer the leading tire and wheel brands at the lowest price. Interested customers in Eastern Canada can visit 4Tires.ca to purchase winter and summer tires as well as tire and wheel kits, as the company offers direct home delivery anywhere in Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

SOURCE 4Tires.ca

For further information: Pier-Emmanuel Jolicoeur, 1-877-965-4449

Related Links

https://www.4tires.ca/

