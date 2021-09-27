4Rent.ca Launches All-New Rental Website with a Focus on User Experience Tweet this

A fully responsive and modern design that showcases a fluid user experience across desktop and mobile platforms.

Single user sign-on services—meaning both those looking for listings to move into, or rent, can be completed via one account.

More data than ever before—explore rental price trends, neighbourhood renting guides, toggle amenity fields.

Sort buildings by features—sort units and buildings by features like electric vehicle charging ports and pet washing stations.

COVID friendly formats—integrated video and virtual tours.

Showcasing pet-friendly rentals.

An embedded magazine viewing experience.

"We're very excited to launch the new era of 4Rent.ca ," says Leo Racioppo, president and CEO of Media Classified Corporation. "As one of the oldest ILS sites in Canada, we've brought over a decade of learnings to design the new user experience. We've always strived to simplify one of the most important decisions Canadians face—finding a home. With implemented features like email alerts, users can wait for the right building that meets their needs, and their budget to be delivered right to their inbox."

About Media Classified Corporation: Media Classified Corporation (MCC) is a six-time award winning print and digital publishing company that produces 27 niche magazines covering employment, education, rentals, automotive, real estate, and the health industry. In addition, Media Classified Corporation distributes hundreds of other niche publications across major Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta cities, totalling 20 million free magazines a year. MCC is also the host and founder of the quarterly held Career Fair Canada event which attracts more than 50,000 education and job seekers annually.

