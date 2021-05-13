4Front Ventures Corp. Partners with Homegrown Detroit to Support Legacy Detroiters' Equitable Access to the Cannabis Sector

Mission Dispensaries to Host Live Stream Grow Seminar with Legendary Cannabis Geneticist

DJ Short on Saturday, May 16, 2021 from 4:20 p.m. to 6:00 p.m ET, Bringing World-Class Cultivation Tips to Detroit's Legacy Cannabis Operators, Aspiring Entrepreneurs and

Those Adversely Impacted by the War on Drugs

Event to Raise Awareness and Funds for Homegrown Detroit's Mission of Providing Critical Resources and Mentorship to Ensure Legacy Detroiters' Success in the Emerging Marketplace



PHOENIX, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - 4Front Ventures Corp. ( CSE: FFNT ) ( OTCQX: FFNTF ) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, announced its retail brand, Mission Dispensaries , has partnered with Homegrown Detroit , a city-wide initiative aimed at creating a more equitable, accessible cannabis industry in the City of Detroit.

On Saturday, May 16, 2021 from 4:20 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET, 4Front's Mission Dispensaries, along with Terrapin Care Station , Viola Brands and Aunt Sparkies , will sponsor a live stream grow seminar at the Company's Om of Medicine ( Mission Ann Arbor ) retail location. The event will feature legendary cannabis geneticist DJ Short , who has produced some of the most unique strains in the world since the 1970s, and whose Blueberry strain has been described by some as "the most wonderful form of marijuana to date." During the event, the pioneering cannabis breeder will share his decades of cultivation expertise with Homegrown Legacy Detroiters, aspiring entrepreneurs, those adversely impacted by the War on Drugs and the larger online cannabis community. The iconic grower will also take questions from event participants after covering the topics below:

Overview of cannabis' history, cultivation and culture;

Basic- and advanced-level growing tips and techniques;

Therapeutic aspects of the plant;

Species variance of different cannabis strains; and

What you need to know about the quality selection process.

"The emerging marijuana market is a powerful opportunity for business owners and Detroiters to rectify decades of anti-cannabis laws," said Department of Civil Rights, Inclusion and Opportunity at City of Detroit Director Kimberly Rustem. "However, those who have been adversely impacted by the War on Drugs can often have a difficult time entering the new adult-use cannabis industry. This is due, in part, to a lack of access to capital, business space, technical support and regulatory compliance assistance. This live stream grow seminar will bring advice and mentorship from one of the world's best-known geneticists and breeders and raise critical funds to help Legacy Detroiters succeed."

"It is a pleasure and an honor to support the Homegrown Detroit Program," said Cannabis Geneticist DJ Short. "Recognizing the balance this program brings to areas so negatively impacted by unjust prohibition policies was a no-brainer for me. Homegrown Detroit is beginning to clean up the mess caused by these failed policies of the past, and I couldn't be more excited to share my knowledge with Legacy Detroiters while raising awareness of this amazing initiative and its mission."

"With many finding themselves with little resources or knowledge to get involved in the cannabis industry, Homegrown Detroit's efforts are helping to ensure Detroiters are well positioned for long-term success," said 4Front Executive Vice President of Business Development Mark Passerini. "We couldn't be prouder to sponsor this event, as well as help donate $4,000, along with our partners -- DJ Short, Terrapin Care Station, Viola Brands and Aunt Sparkies -- to this important initiative. As a multistate cannabis operator, advocates and pioneers in the cannabis industry, we have strived to set the tone for what this industry becomes while driving value for our shareholders and partners. Our hope is others will not only support this great cause, but also join us in exploring impactful ways to pay it forward. At the end of the day, we firmly believe that a more inclusive, diverse cannabis industry will not only drive innovation, but also long-term growth."



The City of Detroit's Adult Use Recreational Marijuana ordinance currently gives preference to long-time Detroit residents seeking licenses. Funds raised during 4Front's live grow seminar will help support Legacy Detroiters, who are interested in obtaining one or more of the 10 different types of Adult Use Recreational Marijuana-related licenses in the City of Detroit.

For more information, visit DJ Short Grow Seminar Live Stream Event Facebook Page , https://detroitmeansbusiness.org/homegrown and https://4frontventures.com/ .

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp . ( CSE: FFNT ) ( OTCQX: FFNTF ) ("4Front") is a national multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, with a market advantage in mass-produced, low-cost quality branded cannabis products. 4Front manufactures and distributes a portfolio of over 25 cannabis brands including Marmas, Crystal Clear, Funky Monkey, Pebbles, and the Pure Ratios wellness collection, distributed through retail outlets and their chain of strategically positioned Mission branded dispensaries. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, 4Front has operations in Illinois, Massachusetts, California, Michigan, and Washington state. From plant genetics to the cannabis retail experience, 4Front's team applies expertise across the entire cannabis value chain. For more information, visit www.4frontventures.com.

SOURCE 4Front

For further information: Media Contact: Ellen Mellody, MATTIO Communications, 570-209-2947, [email protected]

