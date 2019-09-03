4Front Expands Finance Team With New CFO, Other Key Appointments

New hires reflect 4Front's prioritization of balancing entrepreneurial spirit and agile leadership with demonstrated capabilities and applicable experience

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, and PHOENIX, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ -- 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company") has augmented its finance team with some key new hires to support its rapid growth plans.

Brad Kotansky has stepped into the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Kotansky is an agile leader with strong operational finance and capital markets experience. He began his career in New York as an investment banker and portfolio manager before becoming an entrepreneur in Phoenix , where he co-founded and ran a real estate investment and development company and a financial technology company. He began working with 4Front full-time in June to support special projects and quickly demonstrated his capabilities and was successfully recruited to assume a more impactful role.

"Since we brought Brad in to support two early-stage special projects several months ago, I've received remarkably positive feedback from team members about his infectious energy, natural leadership and overall capabilities. Appointing him as CFO and mapping Brad's skills to where he can have the most impact for our organization was an easy choice to support our growth," said Josh Rosen, 4Front's CEO. "I'm also excited to add Nicolle to our team. Nicolle combines strong technical and leadership capabilities with the creative problem-solving skill set we prioritize to navigate our industry's complexity. I view these appointments as a demonstration of our commitment to being a magnet for talent."

Mr. Kotansky added: "I am thrilled to be leading the finance department and working with the leadership team at 4Front as the company scales its operations. We have a tremendous platform to build from and we are excited to add talent such as Nicolle to our growing operation."

Mr. Kotansky grew up in Montreal, Canada. His passion for investing led him to Wall Street, where he spent more than 13 years as an investment banker, early-stage investor and portfolio manager, including time with TD Securities and SAC Capital. In 2012, he founded a real estate investment and development firm in Phoenix, Arizona, developing a portfolio of single-family homes that were ultimately sold to a publicly traded REIT in 2013. Then in 2014, his father's health started to deteriorate, and he realized his mother was ill-equipped to manage their household finances in Montreal. He took over managing his parents' affairs from across the country and quickly realized there was no simple and effective way for families to collaborate around finances. He founded Onist to help solve this problem. Mr. Kotansky continues to be active in the startup community advising companies as they scale up their growth plans.

Ms. Dorsey's accounting background includes serving both as assistant controller and senior corporate accountant for several public and private companies in various utility and energy industries. She has extensive knowledge of technical accounting, financial forecasting, financial analysis, and business operations. She most recently served as Principal Accounting Officer and Controller at RGS Energy, a publicly traded solar energy company. Prior to that, she worked for Cloud Peak Energy, a publicly held coal-producing company, and served as a senior accountant at a full-service accounting and advisory firm, where she handled auditing and compliance work for energy-sector clients. Ms. Dorsey is a licensed certified public accountant and has a BBA degree in accounting and a Master of Accountancy from the University of Wisconsin.

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front is a cannabis company designed for long-term success and built upon battle-tested operating capabilities at scale, experienced and committed leadership, a strategic asset base, and a commitment to being a magnet for talent. From plant genetics to the cannabis retail experience, 4Front's team applies expertise across the value chain. 4Front has invested heavily to assemble a comprehensive collection of management skills and hands-on operating expertise to capitalize on the unique growth opportunity being afforded by the increased legalization of cannabis. For more information, visit 4Front's website.

