48North Cannabis Corp. launches Latitude, a brand with products ranging from sexual wellness, to beauty and beyond

Latitude builds on the successful 2018 launch of LAT , an interactive, omni-channel platform that empowers women to connect, engage and share their personal stories with cannabis. Today, using the momentum of LAT's second edition, 48North is pleased to announce the platform will be expanding in to 48North's newest cannabis brand, Latitude.

48North has heard clearly from the LAT community that there is so much more the nascent Canadian cannabis industry can do to support the multi-dimensional experiences that Canadians seek with the plant. As the Company reflects on two years of legalization, this bold step forward will provide customers with new ways to reset, rejuvenate and live well. Latitude looks forward to launching products in a variety of different categories ranging from sexual wellness to beauty and beyond.

"The cannabis industry in Canada is rapidly evolving – from dried flower and vape products, to bath salts and intimacy oils. As consumers become more educated they are collectively beginning to push their imaginations on the possibilities of what the cannabis plant can provide. The launch of Latitude is emblematic of this shift, and we look forward to sharing this journey to high frequency living with our customers," said Kirsten Gauthier, CMO of 48North.

"Our members and loyal subscribers have been waiting for this brand to take flight and now is a better time than ever to do so. After a year filled with anxiety, stress and uncertainty, Latitude products are designed to rejuvenate both the mind and body, giving us the latitude to live well," continued Kirsten.

Latitude will be launching this fall with the following products:

Sex Pot Intimacy Oil

Take a deep dive into your erogenous zone with the sensuous blend of natural oils infused with THC.

Night Shift Ylang-Ylang Charcoal Bath Salts

Slip into a bath of charcoal-infused Black Sea and Epsom salts. The sensual blend of Jasmine, Ylang-ylang and Patchouli essential oils is combined with THC and CBD.

In Bloom CBD Lavender Chamomile Bath Salts

Latitude In Bloom is a floral soak of Pink Himalayan and Epsom salts infused with the botanical goodness of lavender, chamomile, calendula and CBD.

Latitude products will leverage 48North's cannabis grown at Good:Farm, the company's 100-acre outdoor cannabis facility, which is currently being transitioned into Canada's first organic regenerative cannabis farm. In addition, Latitude products are vegan, never tested on animals and organically sourced wherever possible.

About 48North

48North Cannabis Corp. (TSXV: NRTH) is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market through cultivation and extraction, as well as the creation of innovative, authentic brands for next-generation cannabis products. 48North is developing formulations and manufacturing capabilities for its own proprietary products, as well as positioning itself to contract manufacture similar products for third parties. 48North operates Good:Farm, a 100-acre organic cannabis farm which produces organically-grown cannabis, securing a significant first-mover advantage in the production of low-cost, next-generation, extract-based cannabis products. In addition, 48North operates two indoor-licensed cannabis production sites in Ontario. 48North cultivates unique genetics at its wholly owned subsidiary, DelShen Therapeutics Corp. ("DelShen") and processes cannabis and manufactures next-generation cannabis products at Good & Green Corp. ("Good & Green"), both Licensed Producers under the Cannabis Act.

DISCLAIMER & READER ADVISORY

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the parties' current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Please refer to the Company's SEDAR filings for further details concerning the risks associated with the Company's business. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Public health crises, including the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, could have significant economic and geopolitical impacts that mayadversely affect the Company's business, financial condition and/or results of operations.

SOURCE 48North Cannabis Corp.

For further information: Connor Whitworth, Senior Director of Corporate Affairs, 48North, (416) 639 5891 ext. 316, [email protected]