48North Cannabis Corp. Announces 80% Increase in Revenue For Fiscal Q1 2021

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - 48North Cannabis Corp. ("48North" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRTH), a vertically integrated Licensed Producer focused on manufacturing high-quality cannabis products, building progressive and thought-provoking brands, and low-cost cultivation, has released its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company's financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the period are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.48nrth.com/investors.

Financial and Operating Highlights for Fiscal Q1 2021

Quarterly revenue of $7.7 million , representing an 80 per cent increase over fourth quarter 2020 revenues of $4.3 million , and a 382 per cent year-over-year increase over first quarter 2020 revenues of $1.6 million . This result is consistent with the Company's year-end forecast and also represents 73 per cent of fiscal 2020 annual net revenues.

, representing an 80 per cent increase over fourth quarter 2020 revenues of , and a 382 per cent year-over-year increase over first quarter 2020 revenues of . This result is consistent with the Company's year-end forecast and also represents 73 per cent of fiscal 2020 annual net revenues. During the first quarter, the Company used $7.1 million in cash, with $2.8 million used in operations, $3 million in non-cash working capital and $1.3 million in investing activities, largely related to the acquisition of property, plant and equipment. To that end, the Company decreased its cash use by 19 per cent from $8.55 million in Q4 2020 to $7.1 million in Q1 2021. 48North expects to continue this downward trend through ongoing operational improvements and improved institutional knowledge building on two successful outdoor harvests.

in cash, with used in operations, in non-cash working capital and in investing activities, largely related to the acquisition of property, plant and equipment. To that end, the Company decreased its cash use by 19 per cent from in Q4 2020 to in Q1 2021. 48North expects to continue this downward trend through ongoing operational improvements and improved institutional knowledge building on two successful outdoor harvests. At the end of Q1, 48North had $2.2 million in cash and cash equivalents remaining, although the Company has subsequently raised $3.45 million in equity and $3.25 million in a term loan since the end of Q1.

in cash and cash equivalents remaining, although the Company has subsequently raised in equity and in a term loan since the end of Q1. 48North has continued leverage to its strong brand and low-cost, high-quality production capabilities to respond to market trends across Canada , and launched Latitude , a brand with modern cannabis products ranging from sexual wellness, to beauty, and beyond. Latitude has been launching future-focused cannabis products across the country including Sex Pot Intimacy Oil, Night Shift Ylany-Ylang Charcoal Bath Salts, In Bloom CBD Lavender Chamomile Bath Salts. The Company expects these products to contribute to its revenue increases in the months ahead.

, and launched , a brand with modern cannabis products ranging from sexual wellness, to beauty, and beyond. has been launching future-focused cannabis products across the country including Sex Pot Intimacy Oil, Night Shift Ylany-Ylang Charcoal Bath Salts, In Bloom CBD Lavender Chamomile Bath Salts. The Company expects these products to contribute to its revenue increases in the months ahead. Beyond this development, the Company has maintained a rigorous focus on high-quality products and thought-provoking brands with the launch of 28 SKUs nationwide since June 2019 . Over this same time period, 48North has reported steady increases in revenue each quarter.

. Over this same time period, 48North has reported steady increases in revenue each quarter. Looking ahead, 48North expects to renew its commitment to high-quality products as strengthened production and manufacturing capabilities continue to support revenue increases.

Events Subsequent to Q1 Fiscal 2021

At Good:Farm, one of Canada's first and largest outdoor cultivation facilities, 48North successfully completed its second annual harvest. This year, the Company used regenerative farming practices to drive down costs while improving quality and has already commercialized its outdoor-grown products at the Good:House, the Company's state-of-the-art indoor processing, manufacturing, packaging, and distribution facility.

first and largest outdoor cultivation facilities, 48North successfully completed its second annual harvest. This year, the Company used regenerative farming practices to drive down costs while improving quality and has already commercialized its outdoor-grown products at the Good:House, the Company's state-of-the-art indoor processing, manufacturing, packaging, and distribution facility. Last year, a majority of Good:Farm cannabis was extracted into distillate. This year's crop will serve a broader range of uses, including dried flower, full-spectrum oils, and concentrate products. The Company expects products from this year's harvest to begin showing up on shelves beginning in December 2020 .

. On November 10 , 48North announced a $3.25 million Secured Term Loan, building on a $3.415 million private placement offering with Cormack Securities Inc., increasing the Company's cash since the end of Q1 Fiscal 2021. These funding agreements better position the Company to execute its growth strategy as it continues to move towards profitability.

"48North's Q1 Fiscal 2021 results provide us with another strong demonstration that our strategy is working. Our innovative, authentic brands continue to excite consumers and retailers alike and we are evolving to meet growing demand by expanding our product offering while improving operations and distribution," said Charles Vennat, CEO of 48North. "Not only are customers intrigued by our new products, but we are seeing high rates of reorders. Having added to our cash position, and with increasing revenues and decreasing quarterly cash use, we are continuing to meet our targets and expect to be in a position to announce our path to profitability within the fiscal year."

Selected Financial Information

All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars









3-months ended

September 30, 2020 3-months ended

September 30, 2019 Revenue 7,658,000 1,587,000 Net (loss) income (3,178,000) 2,201,000 Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share (0.018) 0.014 Total assets 57,213,000 99,237,000 Total liabilities 9,448,000 8,332,257 Cash and cash equivalents 2,213,000 40,392,298

First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

December 1, 2020 at 8:30 AM (ET)

Dial-in number: 1-888-231-8191

The conference ID is 5660299 and you will be prompted to provide your name and company.

About 48North

48North Cannabis Corp. (TSXV: NRTH) is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on manufacturing high-quality products, building progressive and thought-provoking brands, and low-cost cultivation. 48North is developing formulations and manufacturing capabilities for its own proprietary products, as well as positioning itself to contract manufacture similar products for third parties. 48North operates Good:Farm, a 100-acre organic cannabis farm which produces organically grown cannabis, securing a significant first-mover advantage in the production of low-cost, next-generation, extract-based cannabis products. In addition, 48North operates two indoor-licensed cannabis production sites in Ontario. 48North cultivates unique genetics at its wholly owned subsidiary, DelShen Therapeutics Corp. ("DelShen") and processes cannabis and manufactures next-generation cannabis products at Good & Green Corp. ("Good & Green"), both Licensed Producers under the Cannabis Act.

DISCLAIMER & READER ADVISORY

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the parties' current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Please refer to the Company's SEDAR filings for further details concerning the risks associated with the Company's business. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Public health crises, including the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, could have significant economic and geopolitical impacts that may adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition and/or results of operations.

