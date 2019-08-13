48North Appoints Charles Vennat Chief Corporate Officer

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - 48North Cannabis Corp. ("48North" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRTH) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Charles Vennat as Chief Corporate Officer, effective immediately.

Charles, an accomplished entrepreneur with extensive experience working in highly-regulated sectors, most recently as President of Bastos of Canada Ltd., a manufacturer of tobacco products, is joining the Company to drive the corporation's business plan and strategic vision.

"Charles has a proven track record in translating business strategy into actionable goals for strategic growth and performance. At Bastos, he led the strategic turnaround of the firm, developed key client relationships, expended into new markets, and led the negotiations leading the eventual sale of Bastos to private interests in 2018," said Alison Gordon, co-CEO of 48North.

"Without question, Charles' operational and business acumen in highly-regulated sectors, such as tobacco and food, will be of critical importance to 48North's aggressive growth and expansion plans," continued Jeannette VanderMarel, co-CEO of 48North.

"48North is at a critical moment in its growth trajectory; it has disruptive production, a world-class brand, an industry-leading team, and a strategic business-plan designed for the long-term. I look forward to leading 48North in the operationalization of its business plan and setting the course for the long-term," said Charles Vennat, Chief Corporate Officer of 48North.

48North has granted an aggregate of 700,000 stock options (each an "Option") to certain directors, officers, and employees of the Company. The Options vest through the passage of time or the achievement of specific goals. The specific goals for the Options vary based upon the duties and responsibility of the recipient. Each Option is exercisable into one common share ("Share") of the Company at a price of $0.87 per Share for a period of three years from the date of grant. All of the Options have been granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan which has been previously approved by the Company's shareholders and the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company also confirmed Kirsten Gauthier as Chief Marketing Officer.

About 48North

48North Cannabis Corp. (TSXV: NRTH) is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market through cultivation and extraction, as well as the creation of innovative, authentic brands for next-generation cannabis products. 48North is developing formulations and manufacturing capabilities for its own proprietary products, as well as positioning itself to contract manufacture similar products for third parties. 48North operates Good:Farm, a 100-acre organic cannabis farm that is expected to produce more than 40,000 kg of organic, sun-grown cannabis, securing a significant first-mover advantage in the production of low-cost, next-generation, extract-based cannabis products. In addition, 48North operates two indoor-licensed cannabis production sites in Ontario. 48North cultivates unique genetics at its wholly owned subsidiary, DelShen Therapeutics Corp. ("delshen") and processes cannabis and manufactures next-generation cannabis products at 2599760 Ontario Corp. dba Good & Green ("Good & Green"), both Licensed Producers under the Cannabis Act. 48North has a growing portfolio of brands that include Latitude, a women's cannabis platform (explorelatitude.com); Mother & Clone, a rapid-acting sublingual cannabis nanospray (momandclone.com); and Avitas, a single-strain vaporizer cartridge (avitasgrown.com).

