48North Announces Strengthened Executive Team

Since launching 48North, Kirsten has been responsible for overseeing the Company's rapid growth. Going beyond her duties as Chief Marketing Officer, Kirsten has also been responsible for the Company's sales, product development and human resource functions.

Widely recognized as a leader in the cannabis industry, particularly with respect to brand execution, Kirsten has overseen a number of notable accomplishments, these include:

Launching 48North , the Company's premier craft cannabis brand, Latitude, the company's lifestyle cannabis brand, and Trail Mix , the company's accessibly priced natural cannabis brand;

Launching Canada's first topical cannabis product, Apothecanna;

first topical cannabis product, Instrumental in the launch of 30 SKUs;

Capturing significant market share in numerous categories, including: dried flower, vapes, concentrates and topicals;

Securing the hearts and minds of consumers, 48North is currently the 7 th most popular cannabis brand in Canada , competing directly with the largest brands in the country; 1

Launching products with an average repurchase intent of 90 per cent; 2

Developing social channels with the third largest reach in the country, eclipsing many competitors with larger market share and marketing spend; 3 and

and Overseeing sales growth year-over-year of 1454% in Alberta and 560% in Ontario . 4

_______________________ 1 Cannatrack, December 2020 2 Cannatrack, December 2020 3 Instagram, December 2020 4 48North, November 2020

"Working with 48North from its earliest days and seeing it through to its current position of strength has been a great privilege. I'm excited for this next phase as I take on the role of Chief Growth Officer," said Kirsten. "Our company, like our industry, has faced a series of ups and downs in its earliest years, but I am excited every day by our brands, products, and most of all our team. As we continue to roll out new products to the Canadian market, our commitment to design, quality execution, and social responsibility will support our success."

"Since joining 48North, I have seen firsthand the creativity, vision and drive that Kirsten brings to our company," said Charles Vennat, CEO of 48North. "Since day one, she helped call out the need for strong brands and products that reach consumers in personalized ways. As the company's Chief Growth Officer, she will build on this work, ensuring the company maintains contact with its founding principles while continuing to produce and sell high-quality products."

Prior to joining 48North, Kirsten built a successful career as an entrepreneur, marketing executive, and creative thinker with over 20 years of award-winning experience. She has founded several graphic communication companies, as well as Good Foot Delivery, a social enterprise courier service offering employment opportunities to people with disabilities. Most recently, Kirsten founded Public Office, a female-led creative agency known for award-winning teams, campaigns, and retail/event activations.

About 48North

48North Cannabis Corp. (TSXV: NRTH) is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on manufacturing high-quality products, building progressive and thought-provoking brands, and low-cost cultivation. 48North is developing formulations and manufacturing capabilities for its own proprietary products, as well as positioning itself to contract manufacture similar products for third parties. 48North operates Good:Farm, a 100-acre organic cannabis farm which produces organically grown cannabis, securing a significant first-mover advantage in the production of low-cost, next-generation, extract-based cannabis products. In addition, 48North operates two indoor-licensed cannabis production sites in Ontario. 48North cultivates unique genetics at its wholly owned subsidiary, DelShen Therapeutics Corp. ("DelShen") and processes cannabis and manufactures next-generation cannabis products at Good & Green Corp. ("Good & Green"), both Licensed Producers under the Cannabis Act.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the parties' current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Please refer to the Company's SEDAR filings for further details concerning the risks associated with the Company's business. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Public health crises, including the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, could have significant economic and geopolitical impacts that may adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition and/or results of operations.

