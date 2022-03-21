47th annual conference of the Institut des troubles d'apprentissage

In the wake of the pandemic, opportunities to be seized to promote well-being and inclusive education for youth



MONTRÉAL, March 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The period from March 2020 to the present has truly been unprecedented in the realm of education, as the needs of youth with learning challenges were exacerbated by the pandemic. To reduce the impact of the situation on students' academic paths and to equip professionals to face the future, the Institut des troubles d'apprentissage is proud to be holding its 47th annual conference, in fully virtual mode, from March 23 to 25. Organized this year under the theme "Heart – Head – Hands: Act with Benevolence and Competence," the event, the largest in inclusive education in North America, will welcome 120 expert speakers on a host of topics aimed at improving knowledge and professional practices in education.

"Once again this year, we have adapted the conference to the new realities of teaching in order to respond concretely to the needs on the ground," says Lucille Doiron, Executive Director of the Institut des troubles d'apprentissage. "More than ever, teachers and other education professionals must continue to act with benevolence and competence in order to be able to identify and quickly respond to the needs of students with difficulties. Many professionals are unfortunately stretched thin and lacking resources to support academic and educational success. In addition to existing services, the Institut TA is there to provide education workers with ongoing training, support and assistance."

It is important to remember that over the past decade, the number of youth identified as having a disability or learning or adjustment difficulties has more than doubled to more than 241,500 from about 100,000. The graduation rate of these students with difficulties, after seven years in high school, is still only 38%. It is therefore essential to focus on the well-being and academic success of these special-needs students. We must take advantage of what we have learned and seize the opportunities created by the health crisis to look ahead and consider how to adapt teaching practices to the post-pandemic environment.

Combining benevolence and competence

This major annual conference will bring together nearly 2,000 education professionals, who will have the opportunity to attend sessions, many of them of international calibre, addressing the themes of benevolence, inclusion and the importance of ongoing training.

Dr. Égide Royer, psychologist and Honorary Chair of the conference, reminds us of the importance of doing everything possible to recognize the signs of distress in our young people: "We need only think of the mental health problems experienced by many young people, as well as the academic delays related to learning that is not being achieved, among other things, by students with special needs. It must be acknowledged that the last two years have been full of twists and turns. To adapt, we have had to do several things differently. We must continue to learn from this pandemic by developing learning opportunities and focusing on each student's potential."

In addition to Dr. Royer's opening address titled "Les problèmes émotifs et comportementaux à l'école : une sélection de pratiques exemplaires pour enseignants et éducateurs spécialisés" (emotional and behavioural issues in schools: a selection of best practices for teachers and special educators), conference attendees will enjoy a rich and diverse program, including:

Lectures by passionate speakers such as Professor Steve Masson of Université du Québec à Montréal; EscouadeÉDU leader and coach Marius Bourgeoys ; speech-language pathologist, columnist and author Agathe Tupula Kabola; and Associate Professor Mélanie Paré of Université de Montréal, attending in collaboration with the CQJDC.

of Université du Québec à Montréal; EscouadeÉDU leader and coach ; speech-language pathologist, columnist and author and Associate Professor of Université de Montréal, attending in collaboration with the CQJDC. Lectures by English-speaking experts, including Professor Andy Hargreaves of the University of Ottawa ; Professor Emeritus Kathleen Gallagher of the University of Toronto ; and Professor Emeritus Dr. Suzan Bazyk of Cleveland State University in Ohio .

of the ; Professor Emeritus of the ; and Professor Emeritus of in . Luncheon sessions focused on sharing experiences with Charles Tisseyre , Nicolas Duvernois , Temple Grandin , Shelley Moore and Ricardo, among others.

, , and among others. Closing presentations by Sue Swenson , President of Inclusion International and former Assistant Secretary for the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services of the U.S. Department of Education; and psychologist and author Dr. Rose-Marie Charest , former President of the Ordre des psychologues du Québec, who will invite us to reflect on our daily psychological health.

, President of Inclusion International and former Assistant Secretary for the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services of the U.S. Department of Education; and psychologist and author , former President of the Ordre des psychologues du Québec, who will invite us to reflect on our daily psychological health. And much more!

To see the entire program and to register: https://www.institutta.com/evenements/online-conference-2022.

About the Institut des troubles d'apprentissage

The Institut des troubles d'apprentissage (Institut TA) provides its expertise in learning disabilities to promote equal opportunities for people living with a learning disability, to enable them to develop their full potential and to contribute positively to society.

