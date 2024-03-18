44% of Toronto Business Leaders Have Never Heard of SEO

TORONTO, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Pineapple SEO, an innovative Toronto SEO agency, has unveiled groundbreaking findings from its recent survey on the awareness and utilization of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) among Greater Toronto Area (GTA) business leaders.

The 35-day survey, conducted with 100 business leaders from various industries, has illuminated a significant gap in SEO knowledge and adoption in the business community.

The results are startling: 44% of business leaders admitted having never heard of SEO, highlighting a substantial awareness gap.

Moreover, among those familiar with SEO, a vast majority (71%) are not currently leveraging the services of SEO agencies.

Furthermore, the survey found that 54% of respondents who are aware of SEO have never engaged an SEO agency, and 29% attempt to manage SEO efforts independently.

About Pineapple SEO:

Pineapple SEO positions itself as more than a typical SEO agency, emphasizing personalized strategies over generic ones. Founded by marketing enthusiasts, including a Certified Marketing Specialist and a legal SEO niche specialist, the company specializes exclusively in SEO and offers bespoke services.

With a commitment to honesty, clarity, and impactful results, Pineapple SEO strives to be a partner in clients' digital success. It focuses on tailored, effective SEO strategies for business growth online.

