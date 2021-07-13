43 Per Cent of Canadian Companies Plan to Add New Positions in Second Half of 2021

Recruiting challenges drive hiring managers to up ante to get candidates on board, Robert Half research shows

research shows 35 per cent of companies are offering signing bonuses

TORONTO, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Job seekers will have plenty of options in the coming months, research from talent solutions firm Robert Half shows. According to the "State of Canadian Hiring" survey of 800 senior managers, 43 per cent of respondents anticipate adding new permanent positions in the second half of 2021, and another 54 per cent plan to fill vacated positions or bring back temporarily laid off employees.

Top Hiring Challenges

While many companies are optimistic about increasing staff levels, there will be hurdles. Senior managers predict the biggest recruiting challenges for the remainder of the year:

Finding candidates with the right skills Finding candidates who complement the company culture Hiring quickly enough to land the best talent

"As the Canadian economy emerges from months of pandemic restrictions, hiring is top of mind for many employers, but the ability to find skilled candidates remains a challenge," said David King, Canadian senior district president of Robert Half. "As job seekers grow more confident in the labour market and their career prospects, employers need to not only meet, but exceed, expectations in order to attract top talent."

New Recruiting Strategies

According to the research, some companies are pulling out the stops to entice prospective hires:

40 per cent are giving more paid time off

37 per cent are offering better job titles

35 per cent are providing signing bonuses

But there are some non-negotiables. A very small percentage of senior managers are willing to overlook certifications (9 per cent) and soft skills (10 per cent) when recruiting for hard-to-fill roles. The qualifications they are most willing to bend on include years of experience and an advanced degree (tied at 21 per cent).

Pivoting When the Clock is Ticking

Many employers are also flexible when it comes to a candidate's location. Senior managers said it can take eight weeks, on average, to hire for an open position and for nearly three in 10 employers (29 per cent), it can take more than two months. When faced with a lengthy hiring process, 59 per cent of companies are broadening their search beyond their geography to find qualified candidates.

"Skilled professionals are in the driver's seat and employers should continue to modernize and diversify the methods they use to secure the best candidates", added King. "By streamlining the recruitment process to keep desirable job seekers engaged and bringing a strong offer to the table, organizations can avoid losing prospective employees to their competitors."

About the Research

The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm from June 4 to July 1, 2021. It includes responses from 800 senior managers in finance, technology, marketing, legal, administrative support, and human resources at Canadian companies with 20 or more employees.

