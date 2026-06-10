407 ETR marks ninth annual One Big Day with $1 million donation to Daily Bread Food Bank

Daily Bread has been part of One Big Day from the beginning as one of five organizations that 407 ETR supported during the first event in 2017. The inaugural event saw a total of 70 employees participate over the course of the day – the same size as the group that volunteered onsite at Daily Bread alone to help sort food. Now in its ninth year, One Big Day engaged more than 400 employees in support of 21 community organizations and non-profits across Brampton, Mississauga, Vaughan and surrounding communities. Participating organizations ranged from youth and women's shelters to conservation groups, seniors' homes and food banks.

"One Big Day has always been about coming together to make a difference and rolling up our sleeves to serve our communities," says Jose Espinosa, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "This year, in addition to our team's volunteer efforts, we're proud to make a meaningful financial contribution to help address the urgent issue of food insecurity. With one in 10 Torontonians relying on food banks, our $1 million donation to Daily Bread will help expand access to food for individuals and families across the city."

According to Daily Bread, demand at its member food banks has increased by 348 per cent since 2019. To help meet that need, Daily Bread says it now spends approximately $29 million annually on food purchasing, up from $1.5 million before the pandemic.

"Food insecurity in Toronto has reached a level we haven't seen before, with more families turning to food banks just to get by," says Neil Hetherington, CEO of Daily Bread Food Bank. "We're grateful to 407 ETR for their partnership and incredible generosity. At a time when costs have become overwhelming, this support will help thousands of people across our city put food on the table and ease some of the pressure families are facing."

"Working with partners like Daily Bread and seeing our team show up year after year is what brings One Big Day to life," says Naima Khan-Hew, Human Resources Program Manager and One Big Day lead, 407 ETR. "Nine years in, that energy and drive to make a difference in our communities is stronger than ever."

This is 407 ETR's second transformative gift in recent years to address food insecurity. During the pandemic, the Company directed its $4 million donation to United Way Greater Toronto toward food and income security, seniors and mental health.

Learn more about how 407 ETR is supporting the community.

Fast Facts

1 in 10 Toronto residents rely on food banks.

One in five food bank clients (22%) are spending all their income on housing, leaving nothing left for food and other necessities.

In May, 407 ETR announced a $5M contribution to Runnymede Healthcare's PTSI Centre of Excellence -- supporting Ontario's first dedicated mental health facility for first responders.

Earlier this year, 407 ETR announced a transformative $7.5 million investment in the Toronto Metropolitan University School of Medicine.

Hashtags: #OneBigDay #CommunityImpact #EmployeeEngagement #407ETR #Toronto #DailyBread #FoodInsecurity #Corporate Citizenship

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Cintra Global S.E., a subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (48.29%)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and other institutional investors with non-controlling interests (44.20%)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) (7.51%)

About Daily Bread Food Bank

Since 1983, Daily Bread Food Bank has led the fight against hunger in Toronto--providing emergency food and advocating for long-term solutions to poverty. Each year, Daily Bread delivers more than 40 million pounds of food from its Community Food Hub in southwest Toronto to a network of 214 food programs across the city. Operating without government funding, every $1 donated provides one meal for someone facing food insecurity. Through research, community mobilization, and government relations, Daily Bread works with all levels of government to advance the right to food and drive lasting policy change.

SOURCE 407 ETR Concession Company Limited

For media inquiries: [email protected], 416-706-1861, 407etr.com/newsroom | For media inquiries for Daily Bread Food Bank: Katie Duklas, Senior Consultant, Media Profile, [email protected]