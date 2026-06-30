407 ETR commissions Indigenous artist Philip Cote for new mural on the highway

New public artwork is coming soon and will bring Indigenous storytelling to Highway 407 ETR

TORONTO, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canada marks the end of National Indigenous history month, 407 ETR has commissioned Philip Cote, Indigenous artist, activist, educator and cultural interpreter to create a large-scale mural that will bring Indigenous storytelling and cultural expression to Highway 407 ETR – a route that connects communities in the GTA.

The mural, inspired by the history and teachings of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, will transform the bridge at Mississauga Road into a powerful visual expression of Indigenous knowledge, identity and connection to the land.

Philip Cote, Indigenous artist, activist and educator, has been commissioned by 407 ETR to create a large-scale mural bringing Indigenous storytelling and cultural expression to the highway.

"The design reflects the history and teachings of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, with symbols of leadership, the land and the connection between the physical and spiritual worlds," says Philip Cote. "From the eagle and the medicines to the stars, each element carries meaning -- inviting people to reflect on the deeper stories and relationships tied to this place."

Once complete, the mural will be seen by an average of 800,000 drivers each week passing by the Mississauga Road bridge, creating a highly visible and lasting platform to elevate Indigenous perspectives in everyday spaces.

"This project is about more than public art -- it's about listening, learning and creating space for Indigenous voices in the communities we serve," says Jose Espinosa, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "As a company operating on lands with deep historical and cultural significance, we recognize our responsibility to foster understanding, respect and long-term relationships with Indigenous Peoples."

"This mural helps bring the stories of this landscape to life," says Terri LeRoux, Chief Administrative Officer, Credit Valley Conservation. "The lands and waterways that connect our communities have been shaped by Indigenous Peoples for generations. By sharing these stories in a highly visible public space, this project encourages people to deepen their understanding of the history, culture and stewardship that continue to shape this place today."

This initiative is part of 407 ETR's broader Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy, which includes advancing Indigenous awareness, education and engagement. Through partnerships, sponsorships and community investments, 407 ETR continues to support Indigenous-led initiatives that promote cultural connection, learning and opportunity.

Construction of the mural has begun and is expected to be completed this summer.

Learn more about how 407 ETR is supporting the community.

Fast Facts

In March 2026, 407 ETR supported the 52 nd annual Little Native Hockey League tournament in Markham with $30,000 in funding and $200,000 in travel gift cards to help families move easily between tournament venues.

annual Little Native Hockey League tournament in Markham with $30,000 in funding and $200,000 in travel gift cards to help families move easily between tournament venues. In 2025, 407 ETR supported Credit Valley Conservation Foundation in the development of the Crane Gathering Space at Island Lake Conservation Area --the first Indigenous placemaking site along the Credit Valley Trail. The site was created by the Credit Valley Trail Indigenous Roundtable, an Indigenous-led committee with representation from the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, Cree and Huron-Wendat First Nations.

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About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Cintra Global S.E., a subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (48.29%)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and other institutional investors with non-controlling interests (44.20%)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) (7.51%)

SOURCE 407 ETR Concession Company Limited

For media inquiries: [email protected], 416-706-1861, 407etr.com/newsroom