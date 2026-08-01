407 ETR launches Summer Adventures Contest with three prize packs, including free travel on Highway 407 ETR

"August is when summer starts to feel precious, and families want to make the most of the final weeks of summer together," says Jose Espinosa, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "Highway 407 ETR helps families save 20 to 60 minutes on a typical rush-hour trip. With our Summer Adventures Contest, we're giving customers the chance to win family-focused prize packs, while Highway 407 ETR helps make their summer travel faster and more reliable."

To enter the contest, drivers must complete the following steps by Aug. 31, 2026:*

Create a 407 ETR My Account. Existing My Account customers are also eligible to enter.

Complete and submit the contest entry form at 407etr.com/summeradventures.

Take a trip on Highway 407 ETR using a plate or transponder registered in their name.

Prizes available to be won:

Grand prize: Ultimate Road Trip Experience

Valued at approximately $6,600

One year of free travel on Highway 407 ETR

2027 Canada's Wonderland®** Family Season's Pass

$500 digital gas card

Second prize: Weekend Getaway Experience

Valued at approximately $3,300

Six months of free travel on Highway 407 ETR

Toronto CityPASS®** for four people

$300 digital gas card

Third prize: City Explorer Experience

Valued at approximately $2,000

Three months of free travel on Highway 407 ETR

Toronto CityPASS® for four people

$150 digital gas card

My Account gives drivers a simple way to manage their account and access exclusive benefits, including driving offers† and ETR Rewards, our new loyalty program coming soon to the 407 ETR app.

"Summer plans should feel easier once the destination is set," says John Galibert, Vice President, Customer Operations, 407 ETR. "Highway 407 ETR helps customers move more reliably across the GTA, while My Account makes it easier to manage their account and access benefits."

Fast Facts:

An economic impact assessment by global infrastructure consultancy Steer found that drivers save 20 to 60 minutes on a typical rush-hour trip.

My Account gives customers secure, 24/7 access to manage vehicles and transponders, view trips and detailed statements, set up pre-authorized debit, and more.

On average, My Account customers save over 30 per cent on their monthly bills with driving offers.

Drivers can visit 407etr.com/summeradventures to learn more and submit their entry for a chance to win.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Contest runs Aug 1-31, 2026. Contest Terms & Conditions apply. More details at 407etr.com/summeradventures. **Toronto CityPASS® and Canada's Wonderland® are trademarks of their respective owners, none of whom are associated with, sponsor, or administer this Contest. † Eligibility for offers may vary and having a My Account does not guarantee an offer. Offer Terms & Conditions apply.

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Cintra Global S.E., a subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (48.29%)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and other institutional investors with non-controlling interests (44.20%)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) (7.51%)

SOURCE 407 ETR Concession Company Limited

For media inquiries: [email protected], 407etr.com/newsroom