40,000 signatures against GNL Québec project - A pivotal issue in the federal election campaign, say environmental and citizen groups

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - With the federal election campaign soon to be underway, a petition against the GNL Québec project has been signed by over 40,000 citizens from across Quebec. Citizen and environmental groups want to make GNL Québec, an enormous project to transport and liquefy fossil natural gas, a pivotal issue in the federal election.

For Nature Québec, the Coalition Fjord, the Collectif abitibien Gazoduq, parlons-en!, Action Boréale, Équiterre, Greenpeace Canada, Eau Secours, David Suzuki Foundation, SNAP Québec, WWF Canada, the Fondation Coule pas chez nous, the Mouvement écocitoyen UNEplanète and the Pact for the Transition, it is crucial that any party that hopes to assume power on October 21 clarify its position on the GNL Québec project during the campaign.

Impacts under federal jurisdiction

The GNL Québec project, which seeks to export natural gas from Western Canada to European and Asian markets, involves the construction of a 780-km pipeline across Quebec, from Abitibi to the Saguenay Fjord. It also includes construction of the Énergie Saguenay plant, where the gas transported through the pipeline would be liquefied before being transported via supertanker through the St. Lawrence River and the Atlantic Ocean. These ships would cross the only area in the St. Lawrence that is protected for belugas, as well as major feeding grounds for the blue whale and other endangered species.

Because the impacts of this project are under federal jurisdiction, it's important for all political parties to take a stance on the project, say the citizen and environmental groups, who are also working to inform politicians about the issues.

