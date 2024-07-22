3rd Annual National Healthcare Finance Conference 2024

Canada's premier conference dedicated to empowering finance in healthcare.

TORONTO, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The National Healthcare Finance Conference 2024 returns for its third year bringing together healthcare finance professionals, industry leaders, and experts to address the complex financial scenes within Canada's healthcare sector.

The conference is a platform for industry leaders and decision-makers to explore innovative strategies and tackle today's challenges within healthcare finance. Delivered by some of the best in the industry such as Dan Gardner, Award-winning Journalist and Best Selling Author, Dave McCaig, Executive VP of Hamilton Health Sciences, and Shelley Spence, CPA of Auditor General of Ontario.

To provide delegates with tools to thrive in this ever-changing healthcare landscape, the National Healthcare Finance Conference 2024 offers:

Insightful Discussions: Explore industrial topics with like-minded professionals including cost management, revenue cycle management, the innovation of financial management technology, and the evolving policy landscape.





Esteemed Guest Speakers: Discover new insights and get your day-to-day concerns addressed by industry leaders from North America's leading healthcare organizations.





Discover new insights and get your day-to-day concerns addressed by industry leaders from leading healthcare organizations. Networking Opportunities: Build new connections and foster collaborations with finance professionals across North America .

The National Healthcare Finance Conference 2024 will be held on September 26 – 27, 2024, offering guests the option to attend in Toronto at The Westin Toronto Airport Hotel or Online. For more information, please visit sparkconferences.com/finance.

About Spark Conferences: Spark Conferences specializes in organizing peer-to-peer informational conferences for healthcare professionals. Focusing on addressing current challenges and exploring future opportunities in healthcare, we continue to be a leading platform for healthcare industry leaders and professionals to connect and grow.

