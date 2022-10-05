3M Scotchlite Reflective Material launches the next generation of Industrial Wash Reflective Transfer Films

To help meet these demands, 3M is introducing the next generation of 3M™ Scotchlite™ Reflective Material Industrial Wash and Industrial Wash Flame Resistant Reflective Transfer Films that offer the strongest wash durability ever offered by 3M. These new films are designed to increase longevity and help reduce the cost of ownership for specifiers, all in a more sustainable design certified to Oeko-Tex Standard 100.

3M Scotchlite Reflective Material 9725 Industrial Wash Transfer Film is a high-wash performance solution built for the hard-wearing demands of today's world. This new product is designed to:

Last up to 75 industrial wash cycles according to ISO 15797 table 4, procedure 2

Last up to 50 disinfectant industrial wash cycles according to ISO 15797 table 1, procedure 2

Be suitable for tumble drying and tunnel finishing

This high-performance trim is ideal for use in a wide assortment of industries including manufacturing, industrial, construction, transportation, utilities and first responders.

For flame-resistant safety wear, 3M Scotchlite Reflective Material 9745 Industrial Wash Flame Resistant Transfer Film is designed to:

Last up to 100 industrial wash cycles according to ISO 15797 table 4, procedure 2

Last up to 50 disinfectant industrial wash cycles according to ISO 15797 table 1, procedure 2

Be suitable for tumble drying and tunnel finishing

This high-performance flame-resistant trim is ideal for use in a wide assortment of industries including oil, gas, mining, utilities, and manufacturing.

"We recognize the evolution of wash detergents and processing procedures amongst our key industrial wash customers and the effect that has on our reflective films," says Andrew Johnson, product marketing manager in 3M's personal safety division. "To help ensure these new industrial wash films would withstand these new expectations, we partnered directly with the leading detergent suppliers to monitor our performance every step along the way."

"These collaborations confirmed our own internal evaluation results, and we are excited to establish such a robust industrial wash cycle claim for the U.S. and Canadian markets," he says. "The ISO-15797 standards aren't as well known yet in this region, but we expect these new solutions to set the bar at a whole new level."

Together with the existing reflective fabric 9945, these new options help expand the high-performance range of 3M Scotchlite Reflective Material. This power-packed range is built to help deliver durability, high brightness, and disinfectant washability, all in a more sustainable design that's certified as Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Class 1.

How Scotchlite reflective materials work

3M Scotchlite Reflective Transfer Films are intended for use on high-performance safety garments. They help enhance the visibility of the wearer at night or in lowlight conditions when illuminated by a light source, such as vehicle headlights or streetlights. 3M is a pioneer in developing the science behind retroreflection and has been advancing the technology in new and groundbreaking ways for over 80 years.

3M Scotchlite Reflective Material works by returning light rays back to the original source, a result of the retroreflective properties of thousands of microscopic glass beads incorporated into the material. This means retroreflective materials appear brightest to an observer located near the original light source, such as a car's headlights. Since very little light is scattered when the light is returned, retroreflective materials enhance the contrast of the wearer to an observer located near the original light source.

To learn more or arrange a call with a 3M safety specialist, please visit www.scotchlite.com or www.scotchlite.ca

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews .

3M Contacts

Andrew Johnson

[email protected]

or

Tim Post

[email protected]

SOURCE 3M