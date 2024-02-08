3M Launches 25 Women in Science Initiative in Canada to Foster Diversity in STEM

The initiative recognizes women scientists and their projects, this year focusing on environmental sustainability

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - 3M is now accepting registrations for its 25 Women in Science 2024 program, with one big update: for the first time, the initiative is now open to Canadian scientists. The 25 Women in Science Program aims to highlight and celebrate women making a major impact in the world of STEM. This year will focus on those whose work is focused on environmental sustainability.

Environmental sustainability, the ability to maintain the balance and health of ecosystems and natural resources over the long term so that current and future generations can meet their needs without compromising the ability of future generations to do the same, has long been a focus for Canada as a country.

This years 25 Women in Science program will prioritize projects on the circular economy, carbon footprint reduction, water management, energy, land use, climate change and ecosystem protection, among others.

"In an economy increasingly driven by innovation, Canada's demand for talent with STEM skills will only continue to increase," said Adriana Rius, Brand & Communications Director for 3M Americas. "The 25 Women in Science program aims to highlight the extraordinary women who are making contributions in sustainability. Inspiring a new generation of women in STEM will not only prepare them for the future but will have a positive impact on Canadian innovation."

According to 3M's 2023 State of Science Index, 91 per cent of Canadians agreed that STEM professionals can help us solve the problems of tomorrow, though 90 per cent of those surveyed felt women were a source of untapped potential in the STEM workforce.

The Index also revealed that 92 per cent of Canadians are concerned about the consequences of climate change, and 90 per cent believe science can help minimize the effects of climate change.

A jury of representatives from 3M's Research & Development divisions will evaluate the entries and select the top submissions in their region. Then this short list will go to a regional expert in the areas of science, research, innovation, sustainability, and entrepreneurship to select the winners.

The goal of the program is to highlight, amplify and provide further visibility for the selected 25 women scientists and their projects. The recipients will receive recognition from 3M, and will gain visibility for the projects in traditional media (written press) and online (media, web, social, blogs) including social networks from 3M, among others, and inclusion of the projects in the digital book "25 Women in Science 2024," including a new illustration developed for each scientist and their project.

Registration closes on February 27, 2024, and the winners will be announced on March 20, 2024, for International Women's Month. To find out more about the new edition of this program, the criteria, regulations and to register, visit https://news.3mcanada.ca/25-women-in-science

