3M Canada Names Dr. Marie-Claude Brandys as New Managing Director

LONDON, ON, Feb. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Today 3M, a global leader in technology that improves homes, businesses, and lives across Canada and around the world, announced the appointment of Dr. Marie-Claude Brandys to Managing Director of 3M Canada, effective January 15, 2024, while also maintaining her role as Laboratory Director, Canada and 3M Corporate Research and Development Operations.

Since joining 3M in 2003, Dr. Brandys has executed roles as a scientist, application engineer, Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, and customer operations leader. Currently, Dr. Brandys is the Laboratory Director, USAC (USA-Canada), Corporate R&D Operations. She is a member of the Diversity and Inclusion Council at 3M Canada, where she works to ensure that every employee in 3M Canada's organization feels connected and included.

"I am truly honoured to lead 3M Canada as Managing Director, while retaining my position within the laboratory and R&D operations during this exciting time in our company's journey," said Dr. Marie-Claude Brandys, new Managing Director, 3M Canada. "I am enthusiastic about the potential to drive positive change and foster innovation that underscores 3M's role in helping the world solve some of the greatest challenges we face, like climate change."

