3M and DriverCheck sign an agreement for DriverCheck to be a 3M Preferred Fit Test Service Provider in Canada

LONDON, ON, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -- 3M, a leading manufacturer of respiratory protection products, such as N95 respirators and other disposable and reusable respirators, and DriverCheck — Canada's Fitness for Duty experts and the leading provider of workplace medical testing and assessments, are excited to announce that DriverCheck is now a 3M Preferred Fit Test Service Provider in Canada. 3M and DriverCheck are working together to emphasize the importance of respirator fit and to help increase the availability of high-quality fit testing for 3M's occupational respirator customers.

Under this agreement 3M provides DriverCheck's fit test professionals with additional training, knowledge checks, and practical assessment tools to complement DriverCheck's existing training program. After completing the 3M training, DriverCheck's fit test professionals earn the designation of 3M Preferred Fit Tester. Together, 3M and DriverCheck are helping Canadian employers and workers improve workplace safety by helping to ensure respirators are worn properly and respirator fit testing is performed correctly.

"The collaboration between 3M and DriverCheck makes the most of the synergy between our companies, providing more solutions to a broader base of respirator users," said Dr. Nikki McCullough, Global Vice President of Application Engineering and Regulatory Affairs for the Personal Safety Division at 3M. "DriverCheck's experience and long-term commitment to safety and health made them the right choice. Our customers now have an additional solution for ensuring their fit-testing requirements are meeting CSA Z94.4, which is a critical element to helping protect workers' respiratory health while on the job."

"We understand firsthand how indispensable respirator fit and respirator fit testing are to employers and workers in safety sensitive environments," said Dr. Jonathan Davids, Corporate Medical Director at DriverCheck. "DriverCheck has more than twenty-five years' experience in the fitness-for-duty industry and more than a decade of expertise in respirator fit testing. We are thrilled to be selected as a 3M Preferred Fit Test Provider to service the fit testing needs of 3M customers and will continue to perform fit testing at the highest standards to keep workers and workplaces safe. We look forward to working with 3M to exceed the expectations of their occupational respirator customers."

About DriverCheck

DriverCheck is Canada's Fitness for Duty experts and the country's leading provider of workplace medical testing and assessments. With a network of approximately 1,300 clinics across the country and a team of medical professionals, DriverCheck serves thousands of employers in a variety of safety sensitive industries including transportation, oil and gas, aviation, rail, mining, construction, healthcare, manufacturing, and forestry. Each year, DriverCheck conducts hundreds of thousands of on-site and clinic-based medical tests and provides a wide variety of occupational health and fitness-for-duty services, including alcohol and drug testing, pre-employment medicals, physical abilities tests, regulated medical surveillance testing and medical cannabis reviews. In addition, DriverCheck provides onsite medical staffing solutions for employers across Canada. Learn more about DriverCheck's solutions to build a healthier and safer world at drivercheck.ca.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our employees connect with customers all around the world. Established in 1951, 3M Canada was one of the first international subsidiaries opened by 3M with the head office and original manufacturing site in London, Ontario where approximately 800 of the company's 1,900 employees work. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at 3M.ca or on Twitter @3M_Canada.

SOURCE 3M