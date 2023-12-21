39th CIBC Miracle Day: $6 million donated to children's charities worldwide

CIBC clients, team members, charity partners and special guests came together to create a world without limits to ambition

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today that following the 39th annual CIBC Miracle Day held on December 6, $6 million will be going to children's charities globally, thanks to the generosity of the bank's team members and clients.

Boxing icon Sugar Ray Leonard joins CIBC team members in supporting the 39th CIBC Miracle Day held on December 6, 2023. (CNW Group/CIBC)

Every year CIBC Capital Markets traders and CIBC Wood Gundy investment advisors donate their fees and commissions on the first Wednesday in December to help kids access vital support programs and services that help them thrive. This year CIBC Miracle Day brought together celebrities, athletes, charities and CIBC team members – all with the goal of raising funds to improve the lives of children around the world. Longstanding supporters Pinball Clemons, Rod Black, and Hayley Wickenheiser were among the special guests who brought their energy and enthusiasm to highlight the incredible and inspiring work of children's charities.

"Giving back and volunteering are shared passions at our bank, and these results are a testament to our commitment to help make ambitions a reality," said Harry Culham, Group Head, CIBC Capital Markets, and Co-Chair of the CIBC Foundation. "I'd like to thank our clients, team members, charity partners and special guests for contributing to this giving tradition, and coming together to improve the lives of children around the world."

For the first time, CIBC team members from Chicago, along with the Chicago White Sox Mascot, Southpaw, and the Chicago Blackhawks Mascot, Tommy Hawk, joined in on the Miracle Day celebrations. Festivities also took place in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Victoria, Edmonton, Ottawa, Montreal, New York, London, Luxembourg and Hong Kong.

"We are grateful for the dedicated efforts of our team members and clients, and we're proud that $6 million will be going to support children's charities around the world. The funds provided to these charities will help break down barriers and create a more equitable society. On behalf of CIBC, we appreciate each of you for contributing and making this special day a success," said Ed Dodig, Executive Vice-President & Head, Private Wealth & Wood Gundy, Canada.

CIBC Miracle Day is an annual event that takes place on the first Wednesday in December, and supports invaluable work done by children's charities around the world. CIBC began this giving tradition in 1984, and has since raised more than $278 million globally, helping to transform the lives of children and communities worldwide.

The CIBC Foundation, which serves to advance social and economic equity, administers the funds raised on CIBC Miracle Day. Funds are distributed throughout the year and play an instrumental role in helping children access vital support services and programs.

About CIBC Foundation

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. The CIBC Foundation serves our commitment to creating a world without limits to ambition by championing inclusive communities, investing in financial education and supporting cancer research, treatment, education and support programs through corporate donations and community partnerships. Learn more about our community impact. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

