37 Organizations Release Statement Calling on All Canadian Political Parties to Support the Human Rights of LGBTQI2 People Around the World

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Strengthening Canada's support for LGBTQI2 human rights, at home and abroad, will be front and centre at three upcoming town halls taking place across Canada in the final weeks of the federal election campaign.

Today, 37 organizations from across Canada and around the world have released a pre-election statement calling on all major Canadian political parties to support the human rights of LGBTQI2 people globally through Canada's foreign policy, development assistance policy and refugee policy.

Over the past decade Canada has increasingly become a global leader in the support of human rights for LGBTQI2 people and the support of LGBTQI2 refugees. The statement today also provided a progress assessment of the past four years of Canada's support of global LGBTQI2 human rights and refugee policy.

"Regardless of who wins the election on October 21, our coalition is asking on all parties to continue to make sure that Canada support the human rights of LGBTQI2 people globally." said Doug Kerr, Executive Chair, Dignity Network, "Canada has a key role in the world to play on supporting LGBTIQ2 human rights and we must continue this."

This progress assessment and recommendations will be presented to all major Canadian political parties at a series of national town halls on LGBTQI2 issues in the federal election happening in Vancouver, Edmonton and Toronto, all happening Oct 8, Ottawa on Oct 9, and Montreal on Oct 15.

"Around the world, LGBTQI2 people still face horrific persecution and violence. Canada must be a leader on the global stage to provide safe haven for those seeking our help," says Winnie Luk, managing director of Rainbow Railroad, a Canadian-based international charity focused on providing support and emergency travel to LGBTQI2 refugees, one of the 37 signatories calling on the Canadian federal parties to support LGBTQI2 human rights.

Dignity Network is a national coalition of community organizations interested in the human rights of LGBTQI2 people around the world and the role that Canada can play in the support and advancement of human rights and dignity for all sexual and gender minorities.

