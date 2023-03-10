TOFINO, BC, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville, Ravi Kahlon, BC Minister of Housing, Josie Osborne, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Mid Island-Pacific Rim, and Dan Law, Mayor of the District of Tofino announced a combined investment of over $7 million to create 37 new affordable rental homes in Tofino.

The three-storey low-rise apartment building is located at 363 Peterson Drive and will feature a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartment homes, including eight fully accessible units. There will also be indoor and outdoor common spaces, laundry facilities, and an indoor amenity room for families, seniors and members of the local community with low to moderate income. The site is located within 1 kilometer of public transit, grocery stores and a neighbourhood park. Construction is expected to be complete in winter 2023.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$1.85 million from the federal government, through the National Housing Strategy's National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF)

$4.15 million from the provincial government, through BC Housing's Community Housing Fund

$936,000 in land equity from the District of Tofino

$440,000 grant from the Tofino Housing Corporation

$98,000 in cash equity from Catalyst Community Developments Society

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our Government is investing in affordable housing here in Tofino and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. Thanks to the combined efforts of our partners, we are able to give a helping hand to individuals in need, and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of the entire community. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Through investments in affordable housing, our Government is providing assistance to those who need it most here in British Columbia and in all corners of the country. We are committed to making communities stronger through projects like these. These investments help create new jobs and stimulate the local economy, while providing access to safe, affordable homes for Canadian seniors, families and individuals." – Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville

"These affordable rental homes will allow families to stay in the community they know and love. This project, along with 35 other affordable rental homes on Peterson Rd., are the first major rental units built in Tofino in decades. More homes like these are needed, which is why our government will continue to work with all partners to boost the supply of affordable housing in Tofino and throughout the province." – Ravi Kahlon, BC Minister of Housing ­

"For decades, Tofino has struggled with a lack of affordable housing, and it has long held a vision to provide secure, affordable homes for the people and families that make Tofino the community that it is. As the former mayor and a long-time Tofino resident, I am incredibly proud of the partnership, collaboration and perseverance that has brought the Headwaters development to fruition. These homes, in Tofino's first purpose-built rental apartment buildings in over 40 years, are going to make an enormous impact for local employees, families, and seniors." – Josie Osborne, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim

"The District of Tofino is extremely pleased to work with CMHC and BC Housing in our efforts to ensure all Tofino residents have access to comfortable, accessible, and affordable homes." - Mayor Dan Law, District of Tofino

"Tofino's need for housing is acute, exacerbated by a combination of strong demand for vacation homes and service-oriented tourism economy. We are pleased that CMHC and BC Housing continue to support developing the housing we need in Tofino for our workers, young families, seniors and others with lower incomes." - Ian Scott, Interim Executive Director, Tofino Housing Corporation

"363 Peterson Drive is a project badly needed by the people that choose to work and live in Tofino. We are excited to be closer to the day when this project becomes a home for its community members. This partnership between Catalyst, the District of Tofino, the Province and the Government of Canada enables us to ensure working families, seniors and individuals have affordable, quality housing they need, not a moment too soon." - Luke Harrison, President, Catalyst Community Developments Society

Quick facts:

Half of the units will be rent-geared-to-income where rent is 30% of the tenant's income; 20% of the units will be rented to people with very low incomes, such as those receiving income or disability assistance; and the remainder will be at or below-market rent.

The Tofino Housing Corporation (THC), which was formed to facilitate development and operation of below market housing in Tofino, provided the land for the project, with a ground lease to Catalyst, after the land was transferred from the District to THC.

THC also contributed $440,000 to the project with funds secured from the Rural Dividend Fund, District of Tofino and the Municipal Regional District Tax on short-term vacation rentals.

Catalyst is the non-profit developer, owner and operator of the project.

This project is part of BC's 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded more than 30,000 affordable new homes that have been completed or are underway for people in BC, including 72 homes in Tofino.

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a $13.2 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82-plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.



All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.



