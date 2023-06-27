369 Global and the Canadian ETF Association Partner with RBC to Launch Financial Summit for Newcomer Advisors

New industry summit focuses on unlocking the power and potential of newcomer advisors in Canada's financial services sector.

AJAX, ON, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - 369 Global and the Canadian ETF Association are partnering with the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) to host Building the Canadian Dream: Financial Summit for Newcomer Advisors to understand the challenges that internationally trained finance professionals face in Canada and how to tap into their power and potential as newcomer financial services advisors.

Canada is expected to welcome 1.45 million immigrants over the next three years, with Statistics Canada projecting that the proportion of immigrants in our population could reach up to 30 per cent by 2036. Of the Government of Canada's Immigration Levels Plan for 2023-2025, more than 20 per cent of newcomers are expected to be skilled workers, including experienced and internationally-trained finance professionals.

The summit will serve as a first-of-its kind forum to foster insightful discussions, exchange experiences, and collectively develop strategies to assist newcomer financial professionals in navigating the complexity of becoming gainfully employed in Canada's financial services sector. The summit will also address the recruitment challenges encountered by the sector itself. By understanding and addressing these issues, industry stakeholders will be able to work towards creating a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable workforce that can truly leverage the broad knowledge capital, depth of experience, unique insights and expansive networks that global finance professionals bring to the Canadian financial industry.

The summit will bring advisors, employers, industry associations and government officials together at an open and frank forum to identify challenges and discuss solutions that will engender strong policy and industry outcomes. FP Canada and Advocis will provide continuing education credits for the summit.

The Building the Canadian Dream: Financial Summit for Newcomer Advisors will be held on July 27, 2023 at the RBC Waterpark Place in Toronto, Ontario. Register online at http://www.newcomerfinancialsummit.ca .

We believe in the incredible power and potential that newcomer skilled workers bring to Canada, and internationally-trained finance professionals are no different. As we look at the increasingly porous global financial system, we have a unique opportunity to tap into the rich knowledge, strong experience, and deep networks that global finance professionals can bring to Toronto and other financial hubs across Canada. However, this can only happen if we empower them through innovative work-integrated training programs, coaching and mentorship, and workplace cultural sensitivity support that sets them up for success, which is why we are excited about this summit.

–– Muraly Srinarayanathas, Executive Chairman, 369 Global

CETFA is honored to be part of this event as we believe that the growth of the Canadian ETF industry is going to continue on its upward trajectory and we want to encourage advisors and those who are considering a career in financial services that this is an industry that you can succeed in. Through events like this we can not only support current advisors but also ensure that the career path for future individuals is as smooth as possible.

–– Pat Dunwoody, Executive Director, Canadian ETF Association

At RBC, we believe that the success of newcomers is essential to the success of Canada. We continuously work to simplify products, develop new relationships and customize solutions to meet their unique needs. But newcomers face other barriers that prevent them from experiencing an easy integration into their new lives, such as a lack of fulfilling work and professional networks. By working with organizations like 369 Global and the Canadian ETF Association, we can use our collective strength to foster opportunities and new connections to help newcomers thrive.

–– Amit Brahme, Senior Director, Newcomer & Cultural Client Segment, RBC

