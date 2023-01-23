The Alzheimer Society of Montreal will hold its 4th Annual Barclay Family Symposium on February 8, 2023 at the Plaza Centre-ville, where some 20 leading experts and specialists will share their best practices related to neurocognitive disorders

MONTREAL, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - On February 8, the Alzheimer Society of Montreal will hold the fourth annual Barclay Family Symposium. Under the theme Innovative Practices from Here and Elsewhere 2.0: Supporting People Living with a Neurocognitive Disorder, over 20 internationally renowned speakers will present best practices in the field of person-centred care and family caregivers. Conferences and workshops dedicated to scientific advances in Alzheimer's disease will also be featured.

The Alzheimer Society of Canada's new report1 indicates that over 600,000 people in Canada have a neurocognitive disorder. With a projected increase of 145% between 2020 and 2050, it is apparent that neurocognitive disorders in Canada are a major issue. By 2050, 360,000 Quebecers will be living with a neurocognitive disorder. In 2023, in Quebec, nearly 170,000 people will be living with Alzheimer's disease.

The Colloquium in a nutshell

Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Plaza Centre-ville, 777, boul. Robert-Bourassa à Montréal

For whom? Health care workers and professionals, health care stakeholders, caregivers and organizations working in the health care sector.

Speakers: Over 20 speakers from here and abroad, specializing in the fields of geriatrics, healthy aging, mental health and neurocognitive health.

Language: The event will be bilingual, in French and English.

Program and Registration: https://alzheimermontreal.ca/en/annual-barclay-family-colloquium

Quote

"I am delighted with the richness and diversity of the programming for this 4th edition. The event will allow the various actors in the field to share and further their thoughts on current topics such as trends in prevention and post-diagnosis, promising practices, the use of technology, nutrition and psychological health. Through concrete tools and shared knowledge, the Colloquium enables stakeholders, people with dementia, families and all those affected by the rise of neurocognitive disorders in our society to better understand in order to better intervene in cognitive health."

Jeane Day, Executive Director, Alzheimer Society of Montreal

Several specialists from here and abroad will be present, including:

Wendy Weidner , Head of Research and Publications, Alzheimer's Disease International (ADI)

Head of Research and Publications, Alzheimer's Disease International (ADI) Dr. Saskia Sivananthan , Chief Research and KTE Officer, Alzheimer Canada

, Chief Research and KTE Officer, Alzheimer Canada Dr. Dale E. Bredesen , Chief Science Officer, Apollo Health

, Chief Science Officer, Dr. Louis Bherer , Professeur titulaire, Département de médecine, Université de Montréal

, Professeur titulaire, Département de médecine, Université de Montréal Claire Webster , Certified Alzheimer Care Consultant McGill (Dementia Education Program)

, Certified Alzheimer Care Consultant McGill (Dementia Education Program) Éric Simard, Ph. D. , Researcher, Author, Entrepreneur and health columnist

, Researcher, Author, Entrepreneur and health columnist Sylvie Bernier , Olympic Champion, Ambassador for healthy living and healthy aging

, Olympic Champion, Ambassador for healthy living and healthy aging Dr. Lora Appel , Assistant Professor Health informatics, York University – Collaborating scientist, OpenLab, University Health Network – Adjunct Researcher, Michael Garron Hospital, Faculty Fellow, Dahdaleh Institute for Global Health Research

Assistant Professor Health informatics, – Collaborating scientist, OpenLab, University Health Network – Adjunct Researcher, Michael Garron Hospital, Faculty Fellow, Dahdaleh Institute for Global Health Research Heather Cowie , Manager, Community Engagement, Community Services & Engagement, The Alzheimer Society of British Columbia

, Manager, Community Engagement, Community Services & Engagement, The Alzheimer Society of British Columbia Dr José A. Morais , Director, Division of Geriatric Medicine, MUHC

About the Alzheimer Society of Montreal

The mission of the Alzheimer Society of Montreal is to alleviate the social and personal consequences of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias by providing leading-edge interventions, care and support services. www.alzheimermontreal.ca

SOURCE Alzheimer Society of Montreal

For further information: Jeane Day, Executive Director, 514-915-8564, [email protected]rmontreal.ca