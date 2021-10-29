35 CIBC Wood Gundy advisors named to Canada's Top Wealth Advisors ranking

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC Wood Gundy announced today that 35 of its advisors were named among Canada's Top Wealth Advisors, a new annual ranking produced by The Globe and Mail and SHOOK Research. Among them is the top-ranked advisor, Dr. Jay Smith, Senior Portfolio Manager and Investment Advisor for CIBC Wood Gundy.

"This recognition demonstrates our strong focus on client relationships and also the remarkable talent across our team. We congratulate these advisors and all those who support them in service of our clients," said Ed Dodig, Executive Vice-President and Head of CIBC Private Wealth Management and CIBC Wood Gundy, Canada.

CIBC Wood Gundy advisors named to the list include:

Canada's Top Wealth Advisors ranking is based on due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes qualitative criteria: a review of best practices, industry experience, compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management, growth and revenue generated for their firms. The full ranking is available in the November 2021 issue of The Globe and Mail's Report on Business magazine and online.

