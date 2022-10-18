SOCAN Cultural Impact Award winner Tom Cochrane celebrated with star-studded tribute performance.

Lighthouse members inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Drake, OZ, Boi-1da, Allison Russell, Murda Beatz, Keith Power, La Zarra, High Valley also honoured.

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - More than 500 of the Canada's most accomplished songwriters, composers, music publishers and industry leaders gathered tonight for the 33rd SOCAN Awards, honouring the country's most successful music creators and publishers from an array of genres, including Rap, Pop, R&B, Rock, Film & Television, Dance, Folk/Roots, Country, Classical and more.

Canadian Music Creators and Publishers celebrated at 33rd SOCAN Awards.

Canadian songwriting, performing and philanthropic legend Tom Cochrane was presented with the SOCAN Cultural Impact Award for his truly iconic "Life Is A Highway." A magnificent finale featured a performance of the hit by a star-packed and stage-full of music creators, including Bill Bell, Dala, Davide Direnzo, Molly Johnson, Jeff Jones, Alex Lifeson, Sam Roberts, and Julian Taylor.

Ralph Cole, Paul Hoffert, Bob McBride, and Skip Prokop of legendary Canadian jazz-rock group Lighthouse were inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame for bringing together music creators with eclectic backgrounds to form an iconic sound that has lasted for five decades. Lighthouse as an 11-piece ensemble, delivered an unforgettable performance of their hits, including "Sunny Days" and "One Fine Morning." Ralph Cole and Paul Hoffert joined the celebration. Sadly, Bob McBride and Skip Prokop passed away in 1998 and 2017, respectively, and their accomplishments, commitment and friendship were well remembered.

Hosted by the CBC's Amanda Parris, the gala at the Sheraton Centre Toronto also featured unforgettable performances from Snotty Nose Rez Kids and rapper Drezus, recipients of the first-ever Vince Fontaine Indigenous Song Award, as well as Nonso Amadi, La Zarra, Alicia Creti, High Valley, and SOCAN International Achievement Award winner OZ was celebrated with an inspired set by DJ TLO.

Additional SOCAN firsts included the SOCAN Breakout Songwriter Award – Francophone presented to La Zarra, the SOCAN Breakout Composer Award awarded to up-and-coming screen composer, Evan MacDonald, as well as the first-ever SOCAN Reproduction Right award awarded to Editions Studio V.

"We are thrilled to bring back the SOCAN Awards in-person after two years, and even more excited to present several new awards to deserving music creators, publishers and businesses," said Jennifer Brown, CEO of SOCAN. "It is so essential to showcase the musical diversity of our country, and we're in awe of the talent of all our winners tonight."

Also receiving an achievement award was worldwide sensation Drake, who was named SOCAN Songwriter of the Year – Performer. Drake also took home two SOCAN Rap Music Awards for "Wants and Needs" and "Way 2 Sexy."

Stephen "Koz" Kozmeniuk was presented with the 2022 SOCAN Songwriter of the Year – Producer Award, also receiving the SOCAN International Song Award for his masterpiece, "Levitating," performed by Dua Lipa.

Keith Power took home his fifth SOCAN Screen Composer of the Year Award, and Rapper and singer, bbno$ earned the SOCAN Breakout Songwriter Award.

Side Door received the prestigious SOCAN Licensed To Play Award for their diligent adherence to legal and ethical music licensing of the online platform that matches performers with hosts, builds direct connections, and simplifies the show-booking and ticketing process. Side Door is committed to responsible licensing, ensuring music creators and publishers are fairly compensated for their work.

For a complete list of 2022 SOCAN Award winners visit: www.socanawards.com

Sponsors of the 2022 SOCAN Awards are Gowling WLG, YouTube Music, Anthem Entertainment, GC Partners, Hargraft Schofield LP, KPMG, Long & McQuade, Primary Wave, Proof Strategies, Recording Artists Collecting Society (ACTRA RACS), Yamaha Canada Music, Lake of Bays Brewing Co. and The Printing House (TPH). Official charity partners: SOCAN Foundation and the Unison Benevolent Fund.

The annual Gala de la SOCAN, celebrating and honouring the work of SOCAN's Francophone members, will be held on May 7, 2023, in Montréal.

About SOCAN

SOCAN is a rights management organization that connects more than four-million music creators worldwide and more than a quarter-million businesses and individuals in Canada. More than 180,000 songwriters, composers, music publishers are its direct members, and more than 100,000 organizations are Licensed To Play music across Canada. With a concerted use of progressive technology and unique data, SOCAN is dedicated to upholding the fundamental truths that music has value, and creators and publishers deserve fair compensation for their work. For more information: www.socan.com .

