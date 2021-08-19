32nd Annual Festival d'été francophone de Vancouver returns August 23 to 29, 2021 in-person and virtually

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The 32nd Festival d'été francophone de Vancouver, organised by Le Centre culturel francophone de Vancouver, will be back this year from August 23rd to 29th in a hybrid format. This francophone event will be able to host fifty people at the live performances to be held in Studio 16 of the Vancouver Maison de la francophonie and will also offer live streaming of all the shows on a fee-based web platform.

This year, Le Festival d'été francophone de Vancouver is presenting an original program with a special opening night performance by Matt Stern and Jessica Pickersgill from Victoria, who will perform a collection of subdued and inclusive folk songs. The evening will continue with Alfa Rococo (Quebec) who will sing his biggest hits. The next day, Étienne Fletcher (Saskatchewan) will bring us his latest songs and Miro (Quebec) will take us into the world of hip-hop, R&B, pop and soul songs for an original show.

Christmas will return on the night of August 25th, with a program featuring most of the Albertan artists featured on the album Hiver-Nation, followed in the second half by the duo Justin Lacroix (Manitoba) and Kristine St-Pierre (Ontario) for a series of original Christmas songs. The evening will also highlight two special guests, Fran-Saskatchewan artist Étienne Fletcher, and British Columbian Ghislaine Doté. Loig Morin from Vancouver will perform the best songs from his last album "Printemps" and the duo Paupière (Quebec) will follow through with their 1980's pop on Thursday, August 26 th. A more introspective evening is announced for August 27th with Aboriginal songwriter-composer Laura Niquay (Quebec), who will present her new album Waska Matisiwi" (Circle of Life) sung in her language, Atikamekw and in Innu by Shauit for "Nicim".

For the evening of Saturday, August 28th, the Festival d'été francophone de Vancouver will present a duo composed of rapper LeFloFranco (Ontario) and DJ Chevdot (Ontario) as well as Laurence Nerbonne (Quebec), who will perform her very own brand of pop dance rhythms.

Finally, on August 29th at 1 p.m., Studio 16 will be reserved for the Children's Festival with Kalimba (Quebec), a funny and entertaining show for our youngest audience. Later in the evening, Vancouver artist Pascale Goodrich-Black (British Columbia) will present her new compositions along with the band La Vallée des Loups for an original show.

To reserve tickets for the Festival d'été francophone de Vancouver, visit the website of Le Centre Culturel de Vancouver, where you will be able to buy tickets and select the format that suits you best to attend the concerts or watching the show on a digital platform.

