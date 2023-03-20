MARKHAM, ON, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Acura today announced the highly-anticipated 2024 Integra Type S will launch this summer with an impressive 320 horsepower, 310 lb.-ft. of torque and class-leading power-to-weight ratio, taking Integra performance to its highest levels yet.

With power derived from a race-proven, high-revving 2.0-litre VTEC turbocharged engine and paired exclusively with a precise, short-throw 6-speed manual transmission, the Integra Type S promises ultimate street performance delivered with premium appointments.

2024 Acura Integra Type S (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)

Geared for a new generation of enthusiast drivers, the 2024 Integra Type S will be officially revealed next month ahead of the 48th annual Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

For more information on the Acura Integra Type S, see https://www.acura.ca.

To subscribe to the latest Acura Canada news and updates, please visit www.acuranews.ca.

About Acura Canada

Acura is the performance division of Honda Canada Inc. and is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance, an original approach to technology and design that creates an exciting driving experience. The Acura lineup features four distinctive models – the Integra sports sedan, TLX performance luxury sedan, the 5-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, and the Acura MDX seven-passenger luxury SUV. The TLX, MDX and Integra come in a Type S variant, the pinnacle expression of performance engineering and technology, Acura's commitment to Precision Crafted Performance. Acura celebrated its 35th anniversary in Canada in 2022 and has grown to include over 50 locations in its dealer network across the country. For more information, please visit www.acura.ca.

SOURCE Honda Canada Inc.

For further information: John Bordignon - [email protected]