314 Pure Cannabis Ltd., an Alberta-based cannabis producer, receives cultivation license for hydroponic facility

CROSSFIELD, AB, Aug 19, 2019 /CNW/ - 314 Pure Cannabis Ltd. has received its Cultivation License from Health Canada for their hydroponic growing facility in Crossfield, Alberta. 314 Pure will produce medicinal and recreational cannabis for distribution in Canada in the form of premium dried flower, oils and concentrates that are expected to be available on the market in Q1 2020. Custom built for 314 Pure to produce high-quality cannabis, the initial campus consists of a 42,500 square feet building on 16 acres of land with expansion plans of another 270,000 square feet. The license permits indoor cultivation, sales of seeds and plants and processing of cannabis material. This cultivation facility was designed to EU–GMP standards with patent pending hydroponic technology. Phase one includes all administration required for the total build-out allowing remaining phases to consist of only grow rooms. The overall site plan was created for seamless expansion with the goal to exceed 35,000 kg of annual production.

"Our proven hydroponic growing methods will enable us to produce high quality cannabis at a low cost while minimizing our environmental footprint," said Steve Clark, Chief Operating Officer of 314 Pure. "All elements of our design considered our environmental impact including recycling our water and implementing energy efficient lighting technology. Our team of growers have refined this grow method under federal MMAR licensing and bring years of experience to our operations. Our EU-GMP designed facility and access to 75 strains positions 314 Pure to provide the market with premium hydroponic cannabis."

With phase one complete, the second 60,000 sq. ft. expansion is underway with development permits in place and an anticipated completion date of Q1 2020 which will continue to add jobs to the Alberta economy. 314 Pure plans to continue to implement green technology through collection of rainwater, recapturing energy from smokeless bio-mass incineration and utilization of alternative power sources.

Please visit www.314pure.com for more information.

