30th Annual 65 Roses Ladies Golf Classic presented by Lexus of Calgary June 17, 2019
Jun 14, 2019, 15:48 ET
CALGARY, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Cystic Fibrosis Canada, Calgary and Southern Alberta Chapter is pleased to announce that the 30th Annual 65 Roses Ladies Golf Classic presented by Lexus of Calgary will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the prestigious Earl Grey Golf Club.
The day would not be possible without the support of all of our sponsors #togetherinthefight.
We congratulate Earl Grey Golf Club on celebrating 100 years in 2019 and are grateful to have them as our partner for the Lexus of Calgary 65 Roses Ladies Golf Classic.
The 65 Roses Ladies Golf Classic is the longest running, women's only golf tournaments in Calgary and has raised over $1.2 million for cystic fibrosis research and clinical care. In Calgary and southern AB there are approximately 360 children and young adults fighting cystic fibrosis.
Lexus of Calgary 65 Roses Ladies Golf Classic
Phone: (403) 630-0302
Email: carver63@telus.net
Thank you to Cision for sponsoring this announcement.
Cystic Fibrosis Canada
Cystic Fibrosis Canada is one of the world's top three charitable organizations committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis and is an internationally-recognized leader in funding CF research, innovation, and clinical care. We invest more funding in life-saving CF research and care than any other non-governmental agency in Canada. Since 1960, Cystic Fibrosis Canada has invested more than $235 million in leading research, care and advocacy, resulting in one of the world's highest survival rates for Canadians living with cystic fibrosis. The median age of survival is 53 years, however 50% of those that die from cystic fibrosis are under 35. There is no cure. #ENDCF
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
@65RosesLadiesGolf, @CFCalgary, #ENDCF, #lexusofcalgary65roses, #65rosesladiesgolfclassic
SOURCE Cystic Fibrosis Canada- Calgary & Southern Alberta Chapter
For further information: Jeanette Demers-Weir, Cystic Fibrosis Canada, Calgary and Southern AB | Manager of Community Development Tel: 403-266-5295, www.cysticfibrosis.ca
Share this article