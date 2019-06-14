30th Annual 65 Roses Ladies Golf Classic presented by Lexus of Calgary June 17, 2019

We congratulate Earl Grey Golf Club on celebrating 100 years in 2019 and are grateful to have them as our partner for the Lexus of Calgary 65 Roses Ladies Golf Classic.

The 65 Roses Ladies Golf Classic is the longest running, women's only golf tournaments in Calgary and has raised over $1.2 million for cystic fibrosis research and clinical care. In Calgary and southern AB there are approximately 360 children and young adults fighting cystic fibrosis.

Lexus of Calgary 65 Roses Ladies Golf Classic

Phone: (403) 630-0302

Email: carver63@telus.net

Thank you to Cision for sponsoring this announcement.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Cystic Fibrosis Canada is one of the world's top three charitable organizations committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis and is an internationally-recognized leader in funding CF research, innovation, and clinical care. We invest more funding in life-saving CF research and care than any other non-governmental agency in Canada. Since 1960, Cystic Fibrosis Canada has invested more than $235 million in leading research, care and advocacy, resulting in one of the world's highest survival rates for Canadians living with cystic fibrosis. The median age of survival is 53 years, however 50% of those that die from cystic fibrosis are under 35. There is no cure. #ENDCF

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

@65RosesLadiesGolf, @CFCalgary, #ENDCF, #lexusofcalgary65roses, #65rosesladiesgolfclassic

SOURCE Cystic Fibrosis Canada- Calgary & Southern Alberta Chapter

For further information: Jeanette Demers-Weir, Cystic Fibrosis Canada, Calgary and Southern AB | Manager of Community Development Tel: 403-266-5295, www.cysticfibrosis.ca

Related Links

http://www.cfchapters.ca/calgary-southern-alberta/

