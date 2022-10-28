30 CIBC Wood Gundy advisors named to Canada's Top Wealth Advisors ranking

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC Wood Gundy announced today that 30 of its advisors were named among Canada's Top Wealth Advisors for 2022. The annual ranking produced by The Globe and Mail and SHOOK Research, recognizes top performing advisors based on industry standards including industry experience, compliance records, firm nominations and more. Among them is Darren Carmosino, Portfolio Manager for CIBC Wood Gundy, ranking second overall.

"This ranking recognizes our commitment to building relationships with our clients based on trust, integrity, leading advice and innovative financial solutions," said Ed Dodig, Executive Vice-President and Head of CIBC Private Wealth Management and CIBC Wood Gundy, Canada. "Congratulations to all those named and those who support them in helping our clients achieve their ambitions."

CIBC Wood Gundy advisors named to the list include:

Darren Carmosino , Portfolio Manager

, Portfolio Manager Charlie Aiello , Senior Wealth Advisor

, Senior Wealth Advisor Bryan Baker , Senior Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Manager

, Senior Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Manager Milan Cacic , Senior Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Manager

, Senior Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Manager Stan Clark , Portfolio Manager, Senior Wealth Advisor

, Portfolio Manager, Senior Wealth Advisor Dean Colling , Senior Portfolio Manager and Wealth Advisor

, Senior Portfolio Manager and Wealth Advisor Charles Coulson , Investment Advisor

, Investment Advisor Adam Doering , Portfolio Manager

, Portfolio Manager Ross Ferrier , Branch Manager, Portfolio Manager

, Branch Manager, Portfolio Manager Oliver Gilbert , Senior Investment Advisor

, Senior Investment Advisor Justin Hui , Senior Portfolio Manager, Senior Investment Advisor

, Senior Portfolio Manager, Senior Investment Advisor Brad Hummel , Senior Portfolio Manager

, Senior Portfolio Manager Shawn Jerusalim , Senior Wealth Advisor and Associate Portfolio Manager

, Senior Wealth Advisor and Associate Portfolio Manager Richard Julé, Senior Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Manager

David Kamitakahara , Senior Wealth Advisor

, Senior Wealth Advisor Wade Kozak , Senior Portfolio Manager, Senior Wealth Advisor

, Senior Portfolio Manager, Senior Wealth Advisor Andrew Kucey . Senior Wealth Advisor and Portfolio Manager

. Senior Wealth Advisor and Portfolio Manager Robert Leon , Senior Portfolio Manager, Senior Wealth Advisor

, Senior Portfolio Manager, Senior Wealth Advisor Andrew McDonald , Portfolio Manager, Senior Wealth Advisor

, Portfolio Manager, Senior Wealth Advisor B.K. Milne, Senior Investment Advisor, Senior Portfolio Manager

Peter Papadopoulos , Portfolio Manager, Senior Investment Advisor

, Portfolio Manager, Senior Investment Advisor Neil Pope , Senior Investment Advisor, Portfolio Manager

, Senior Investment Advisor, Portfolio Manager Tom Porteous , Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager

, Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager Jeanette Power , Senior Wealth Advisor

, Senior Wealth Advisor Marvin Schmidt , Senior Wealth Advisor

, Senior Wealth Advisor Adam Slumskie , Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager

, Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager Jay Smith , Senior Portfolio Manager, Investment Advisor

, Senior Portfolio Manager, Investment Advisor Ted Velikonja , Senior Portfolio Manager, Senior Wealth Advisor

, Senior Portfolio Manager, Senior Wealth Advisor Jeff Watchorn , Senior Investment Advisor

, Senior Investment Advisor Debra Wooding , Senior Wealth Advisor and Portfolio Manager

Canada's Top Wealth Advisors ranking is based on due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes qualitative criteria: a review of best practices, industry experience, compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and growth. The full ranking is available in the November 2022 issue of The Globe and Mail's Report on Business magazine and online .

