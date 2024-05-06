30,000 CANADIANS SAY 'NO' TO BANNING FLAVOURED VAPOUR PRODUCTS

Group will answer questions about vaping at their booth across from Parliament Hill on Wednesday

TORONTO, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - In a move that will result in a public health crisis for Canada, Minister of Health, Mark Holland, announced in March that he plans push through the regulations announced three years ago to ban all flavours of vapour products, except mint, menthol and tobacco. However, Canadians who vape and their allies have made it clear that this is unacceptable.

"If the flavour ban goes through. We can guarantee a few things. Flavours will continue to be available in Canada. They won't be regulated, safe or taxed. Many of those who vape will find a way, as the alternative is likely the resumption of inhaling toxic cigarette smoke. The criminals operating the vaping black market will prosper. People who smoke but could have found vaping a viable alternative will continue smoking and dying," Maria Papaioannoy, spokesperson for Rights4Vapers, Canada's largest vapers rights movement.

Rights4Vapers has provided people who vape a way to have their voices heard. Canadians who oppose the flavour ban can go to www.rights4vapers.com to send a letter to their MP as well as Ministers Holland and Saks. The group will be across from Parliament Hill on Wednesday May 8 to answer questions about vaping. Everyone is invited.

"Close to 30,000 Canadians have sent a letter to Ministers Holland and Saks to tell them that flavours matter," said Ms. Papaioannoy. "And we are not done. Minister Holland will have no choice but to listen to us."

It has been three years since Health Canada published the initial flavour ban regulations in Canada Gazette 1. Over 20,000 Canadians participated in the public consultation and opposed the ban. As a results, Health Canada did not move forward with the regulations. To revive them three years later is an abuse of the process.

Much has changed in Canada, including the flavour ban fiasco in Quebec. In October 2023, the Quebec government banned all flavours in the province without any plans for enforcement. Today, anyone, including minors can buy flavoured vapour products on the black market.

"At the very least, Health Canada should have had another public consultation. All they did was invite representative of the industry for Zoom meetings. Rights4Vapers was the ONLY representative of Canadians who vape. It was a disgrace," said Ms. Papaioannoy.

Flavours matter to adults who vape. Flavours help people who smoke switch to vaping.

EVENT INFORMATION

WHAT: ASK US ABOUT VAPING

WHEN: May 8 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 90 Wellington (corner Metcalfe)

