3 Sixty Provides Results of Annual General Meeting

ALMONTE, ON, June 20 2019 /CNW/ - 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. ("3 Sixty" or the "Company") (CSE: SAFE) (FSE: 62P2) a leader in the risk management and security services sector of the burgeoning Cannabis industry is pleased to announce that at 3 Sixty's Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 19, 2019, shareholders overwhelmingly approved the election of three additional directors and four incumbent directors to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"). Following the election of the directors at the Meeting, the Board is currently constituted of the following directors: Gaetan Lussier, Thomas Gerstenecker, Vernon White, Nancy Croitoru, Elmer Kim, Nitin Kaushel, and Rick Gabrielson. Further details and biographies on the respective Board members can be found in the management information circular of the Company dated May 21, 2019 which is available on SEDAR. At the Meeting, shareholders also approved MNP LLP as 3 Sixty's auditors for the upcoming year.

About 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd.

3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd., operating through its wholly-owned subsidiary, 3 Sixty Secure Corp., is Canada's leading security service provider to the cannabis sector, transporting millions of dollars of product every month. 3 Sixty now provides enhanced cash management, cannabis security consulting, guarding and secure transport security services to more than 600 customers and more than 100 cannabis licensed producers. 3 Sixty employs over 600 staff, operates a fleet of over 150 vehicles and is one of the 3rd largest cash management service providers in Canada. Find out more at www.3sixtysecure.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, expected annualized revenue numbers for certain key operating agreements, operational and strategic benefits related to acquisitions; expectations for brand recognition and similar statements related to the business and operations of 3 Sixty. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of 3 Sixty, which may cause 3 Sixty's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks identified in 3 Sixty's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three month period ended March 31, 2019 and the Company's CSE Listing Statement, each of which is available on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, 3 Sixty assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

SOURCE 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd.

For further information: Vicki Morrison, 3 Sixty Secure Corp., (866) 360-3360, IR@3sixtysecure.com