3 RESTAURANTS FROM "GROUPE LA TANIÈRE" SELECTED IN THE 2025 MICHELIN GUIDE

QUEBEC CITY, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The first edition of the MICHELIN Guide in Quebec, Canada features only nine starred restaurants and approximately a hundred recommendations for the entire province. In Old Quebec, a rare feature is noted: Groupe la Tanière, a collective composed of three restaurants including Tanière3 (2 stars), Légende (1 star), and l'Orygine (recommendation), in addition to the lounge bar, Le Vieux Carré, has the immense honor of having its three signature restaurants selected by the renowned Guide. This family business, with nearly 50 years of experience and three generations, stands out for the excellence of its establishments.

3 restaurants, 3 different atmospheres from Groupe la Tanière in Quebec City has been selected for the MICHELIN Guide 2025. (CNW Group/Groupe la Tanière)

GROUPE LA TANIÈRE

1977 La Tanière restaurant opens its doors, founded by Laurier Therrien (Karen Therrien's uncle)

2001 Karen Therrien and Frédéric Laplante become the new owners of the restaurant

2014 Légende restaurant opens its doors

2018 l'Orygine restaurant opens its doors, in associaciation with a new generation of co-owners chefs and restaurant directors, François-Emmanuel Nicol, Roxan Bourdelais, Sabrina Lemay and Philippe Veilleux

2019 Tanière3 restaurant opens its doors

2023 Chef Elliot Beaudoin becomes co-owner of Légende restaurant

2024 Vieux Carré lounge bar opens its doors

"This recognition marks an important milestone for the Groupe la Tanière, which has continued to evolve since its founding in 1977. Today, this award symbolizes decades of hard work, rigor, and creativity—a dream nurtured over the years, now a reality. It is a source of great collective pride for our entire team, from past to present, and a wonderful recognition of the work of our chefs, their brigade, the artisans, and collaborators across all our establishments. It also underscores the importance of our loyal customers, who always inspire us to excel."

The Groupe la Tanière, comprised of a team of passionate culinary people, who shares common values that serve as the foundation for their inspiration. A true pioneer of boreal cuisine who has successfully reinvented an avant-garde and sensory approach to the gastronomic experience, the Group and all of its establishments strongly value local producers to showcase the terroir and local expertise. Hospitality, attention to detail, and culinary creativity are at the heart of their identity, allowing each of the four signature locations to express their own personality, reflecting the chefs and restaurant directors, who interpret the essence of contemporary Quebec cuisine in their own way. All driven by the same dream of pursuing the development of Quebec's unique cuisine identity inspired by its terroir and history, all teams from the three restaurants still manage to differentiate themselves through their approach and vision, which are reflected in each chef's cuisine.

TANIÈRE3 | 2 MICHELIN Stars

Tanière3, a two-star MICHELIN restaurant, is run by co-owners Chef François-Emmanuel Nicol and Restaurant Director Roxan Bourdelais, who also received the MICHELIN Outstanding Service Award. Tanière3 is the only restaurant in Quebec province and the second in Canada to hold this distinction, the highest awarded in the country to date, out of a maximum of three stars. The ultimate gastronomic experience allows us to travel, throughout the evening, through three completely different environments where the hidden ingredients of the boreal forest are prepared and narrated for our greatest pleasure. The restaurant's is located 7 rue Don-de-dieu, near Place Royale.

"These two stars are both a recognition and a starting point. We receive them with humility and enthusiasm, and they motivate us to go even further in our mission: to showcase Quebec gastronomy on the world stage."

François-Emmanuel Nicol, Chef-Owner of Tanière3

LEGEND | 1 MICHELIN Star

The Michelin-starred Légende restaurant has now been run by the co-owner chef Elliot Beaudoin for several years. He is the youngest chef to receive a MICHELIN star in Canada. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, with a bistro-meets-gourmet restaurant approach, Légende has become, thanks to its experienced team, a benchmark in the Old Port for local cuisine, enhanced by the exceptional work of Caroline Beaulieu, the sommelier of the year at the 2023 Lauriers de la Gastronomie awards. Drawing on his extensive travels, the chef offers a creative approach that combines overseas culinary techniques with local ingredients for a true gastronomic discovery. The restaurant, located at 255 Saint-Paul Street in Quebec City, is open every evening from 5 p.m.

L'ORYGINE | MICHELIN Recommendation

The Michelin-recommended restaurant l'Orygine is run by co-owners Chef Sabrina Lemay and Restaurant Director Philippe Veilleux. In Quebec City, there are only about fifteen other restaurants that have received this same recognition. Aiming for a more relaxed gastronomy, inspired by the garden, Chef Lemay first creates her dishes around fresh local garden produce to highlight all their colors, textures, and aromas. This is followed by a highly sensory cuisine for a generous and refined culinary experience. The restaurant, located at 36 ½ rue Saint-Pierre in Quebec City, is open every evening from 5 pm. It is also at the same address that you have the opportunity to discover the lounge bar Le Vieux Carré, with the same philosophy as Groupe la Tanière. It is the perfect place for an aperitif or to end the evening with the original cocktail creations of the bartender team, led by Philippe Veilleux.

