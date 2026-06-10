2XU Named Official Compression Partner of Halifax Tides FC

World-leading compression brand joins one of Canada's rising professional football clubs to support athlete preparation, performance and recovery.

HALIFAX, NS, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- 2XU, the global performance brand known for world-leading compression, today announced a new partnership with Halifax Tides FC as the club's Official Compression Partner for the second National Soccer League (NSL) season.

The partnership brings 2XU's scientifically engineered compression apparel into the Tides' performance environment, supporting players across the full training and competition cycle, from preparation and gym work to matchday performance, travel and post-match recovery.

Halifax Tides FC; Sarah Taylor

For 2XU, the partnership is a clear continuation of what the brand was built to do: help athletes perform at a higher level through technical product, compression science and a relentless focus on recovery.

"Halifax Tides FC is exactly the kind of club 2XU should be standing beside. Ambitious, athlete-led - helping build something with real momentum," said Harry Markl, CEO at 2XU. "Our compression is not decoration. It is performance equipment. It is designed to support athletes before, during and after competition, helping them prepare better, perform harder and recover faster."

Founded in Australia and trusted by elite athletes globally, 2XU has long operated at the intersection of sports science and athletic performance. Its compression technology is designed to support circulation, muscle containment, and recovery, helping athletes manage the physical demands of repeated high-performance training and competition.

For Halifax Tides FC, the partnership adds another layer to the club's growing performance infrastructure as it enters its next phase of competition in the Northern Super League.

"In our second season, our focus remains on continuing to raise standards across every area of the club," said Ruth Fahy, Vice President of Football at Halifax Tides FC. "Our players and staff strive for excellence in all daily tasks, and partnerships like this play an important role in supporting the high-performance environment needed to compete consistently at a high level."

The partnership will also extend beyond the pitch, with 2XU and Halifax Tides FC developing community and fan-facing initiatives across the season, including performance education, recovery-focused content, local activations and co-branded storytelling designed to connect players, supporters and the broader Halifax athletic community.

Together, 2XU and Halifax Tides FC aim to show what modern performance partnerships should look like: not just logo placement, but product, education, storytelling and athlete support working together.

2XU Compression. For athletes who need to prepare, perform, recover - and go again.

About 2XU

2XU (Two Times You) is a global performance brand specializing in compression and technical sports apparel, born from Triathlon. Designed with an athlete-first approach and grounded in scientific research, 2XU products are trusted worldwide to enhance performance, support recovery, and enable athletes to perform at their best.

About Halifax Tides

Halifax Tides is a professional soccer club competing in the National Soccer League (NSL). After a successful inaugural season, the club continues to build on its reputation for high intensity play and a strong commitment to athlete development and community connection.

SOURCE 2XU North America

Laurel Alexander, [email protected]