2XU Brings World-Leading Compression to Reigning NSL Champions Vancouver Rise FC

Global compression brand joins the reigning National Soccer League (NSL) champions to power the next level of athlete performance

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- 2XU, the global performance brand known for world-leading compression, today announced a new partnership with Vancouver Rise FC, becoming the club's Official Compression Partner for the upcoming National Soccer League (NSL) season.

The announcement follows a standout inaugural campaign for Rise FC, who quickly established themselves as one of the NSL's most dynamic and resilient teams, and inaugural champions. Their pace, consistency, and competitive edge made them a defining success story in the league's debut year, setting a high bar as the NSL enters its highly anticipated second season.

As Rise FC look to build on that momentum, 2XU will provide its scientifically engineered compression apparel designed to support player performance, recovery, and durability throughout the demands of a full season.

For 2XU, the partnership reflects the brand's core belief that compression is not decoration. It is performance equipment.

"Vancouver Rise FC has already proven what ambition, belief and high-performance standards can create," said Harry Markl, CEO at 2XU. "But champions do not repeat by standing still. They prepare better. They recover better. They find gains, small and large, that allow them to go again. That is exactly where 2XU belongs."

Founded in Australia, 2XU has built its reputation through compression technology, sports science and technical product testing. Its compression garments are designed to support circulation, muscle containment, and recovery, helping athletes manage the repeated demands of elite training and competition.

As Vancouver Rise FC begins its second Northern Super League season, 2XU will be integrated across the club's training and recovery environment, supporting players as they work to build on the success of their championship-winning first year.

"Winning the first NSL championship was an incredible milestone for this club, but our focus is now on what comes next," said Robyn Gayle, chief soccer officer for Rise FC. "Partnering with 2XU gives our players access to world-class compression product and performance expertise that supports how we recover and compete across a demanding season."

The partnership will also extend beyond the pitch, with 2XU and Vancouver Rise FC developing co-branded content, player storytelling and community-facing activations designed to educate athletes and supporters on the role of compression in preparation, performance and recovery.

Together, 2XU and Vancouver Rise FC will bring a simple message to life:

Champions recover. Champions reload. Champions are Stronger by Nature.

About 2XU

2XU (Two Times You) is a global leader in performance compression and technical sports apparel, trusted by elite athletes worldwide. Founded on a commitment to innovation and evidence-based design, 2XU creates products that help athletes prepare, perform, and recover at their highest level.

About Vancouver Rise

Vancouver Rise is a professional soccer club competing in the National Soccer League (NSL). Known for their fast-paced style and competitive spirit, the club emerged as one of the league's top performers in its inaugural season and continues to build toward championship success.

SOURCE 2XU North America

Laurel Alexander, [email protected]