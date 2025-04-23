2S Water and The EPCM Group Sign MOU to Launch Strategic Channel Partnership

Bringing Real-Time Water and Brine Monitoring Technology to Chile's Resource Sectors

EDMONTON, AB, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - 2S Water, a leader in advanced water quality monitoring, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The EPCM Group, a global authority in engineering, procurement, and construction management. This strategic agreement sets the foundation for a channel partner relationship aimed at expanding 2S Water's technology reach across the Chilean mining and resource sectors.

Under the MOU, EPCM's Chilean subsidiary, Technologies Cobra, will act as 2S Water's local representative—providing sales, service, and support for the AquaValid Analyzer, a groundbreaking in-line system that detects and quantifies dissolved metals in water and brine in real time.

This technology is designed to deliver continuous, "on-stream" water and brine quality measurements with industry-leading accuracy and reliability. By replacing and supplementing traditional lab-based analysis, which can take weeks, with instant, in-process data, the AquaValid Analyzer empowers resource operators to optimize processes, reduce staffing needs, and improve operational control—especially in remote environments. Key applications include lithium chemical production (salars, refining, and Direct Lithium Extraction), mining, mineral processing, wastewater and effluent treatment, and environmental monitoring. The technology is particularly well suited for pilot, demonstration and commercial facilities.

"Water is a limited and critical resource in many regions, especially Chile," said Anthea Sargeaunt, CEO of 2S Water. "This partnership with EPCM Group and Technologies Cobra allows us to bring our real-time monitoring technology to industries that urgently need better tools for water and brine management. Together, we're offering a powerful solution for sustainable operations."

EPCM Group shares the same vision for innovation and sustainability in resource development. "We are delighted to partner with 2S Water," said Bryan MacMillan, Vice President of Sales at EPCM. "Their in-line analyzer complements our focus on providing high-quality, sustainable, and technically advanced solutions. We look forward to combining our expertise in engineering, instrumentation, automation, and on-site services to deliver real value to our clients."

This collaboration represents a strong commitment by both organizations to improving water and brine management, advancing sustainability goals, and driving innovation in industrial process monitoring. The partnership is poised to open new market opportunities, enhance efficiency, and support environmentally responsible growth in Chile and beyond.

SOURCE 2S Water Incorporated

For more information, please contact: Anthea Sargeaunt, CEO, 2S Water, [email protected]