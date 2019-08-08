2Keys Announces Key Appointments and Growth in Cyber Security Capabilities

TORONTO and OTTAWA, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - 2Keys Corporation, an ISO-certified Canadian information security company providing cyber security and digital identity capabilities, is pleased to announce the following appointments to support its continued development and innovation.

Tara Bailey has been promoted to Vice President, Client Services. Ms. Bailey was previously the Director, Service Delivery, Customer Solutions. Since joining 2Keys in June 2015, Ms. Bailey has maintained a constant focus on Service Management, and on the cultivation and advancement of 2Keys many valued client relationships. With support from the Customer Solutions team, Ms. Bailey will continue to lead Client Services to ensure that all 2Keys customers are provided the highest quality of service delivery.

Hawley Kane has been appointed to the position of Vice President, Organizational Development, reporting to the CEO. Ms. Kane is the former Director of Organizational Talent and Leadership Development at Saba Software, where she had the unique opportunity to advance Saba's ongoing performance, engagement, continuous learning and career development strategies. Ms. Kane will be responsible for leading the strategic areas of organizational development and learning, talent management, and academic partnerships.

Lisa Sharma has been promoted to the position of Team Lead, Security Operations Centre (SOC) – Toronto. Ms. Sharma was previously a SOC Operator at 2Keys. Ms. Sharma has recently earned a SANS GIAC GSEC certification, and will be responsible for the operational leadership of the Toronto SOC Team.

Michelle Burrows has successfully achieved the CSSLP (Certified Secure Software Lifecycle Professional) designation, as well as the ISO/IEC 27001 Foundation Certification through PECB. The globally recognized CSSLP certification recognizes professionals with the skillset required to incorporate better security practices into each phase of the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC); demonstrating advanced technical skills and knowledge necessary for authentication, authorization, and auditing. Ms. Burrows accomplishments demonstrate 2Keys on-going commitment to strengthen our foundational capabilities necessary to build and deliver secure systems.

About 2Keys Corporation

Founded in 1998 and based in Ottawa and Toronto, Canada, 2Keys is an ISO 27001, 27017 and 27018 private employee owned company. 2Keys is a national leader in enabling secure digital experiences for Canadian governments, financial institutions and commercial clients. 2Keys designs, develops and operates Digital Identity Platforms and related Cyber Security Platforms through Managed Service and Professional Service engagements. 2Keys engagements focus on confidentiality, integrity, availability and privacy as the best way to enhance and secure digital business value for our clients.

Visit www.2keys.ca to find out how 2Keys Corporation is helping Canadians meet their Cyber Security and Digital Identity needs.

SOURCE 2Keys Corporation

For further information: Media Contact, John Scott, jscott@2keys.ca, CEO, 2Keys Corporation

Related Links

http://www.2keys.ca

