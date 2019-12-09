2K, a world leader in interactive entertainment, sets up in Montréal

Publisher's new Cloud Chamber™ studio to develop next iteration in the acclaimed BioShock® franchise

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Montréal International and Investissement Québec announce that global video game developer and publisher 2K is opening a new a game development studio in Montréal, which marks the first-ever Canadian office for the American company. The studio, called Cloud Chamber™, will see its Montréal team – along with colleagues at a second office in Novato, California – work on the next iteration of one of the video game industry's most iconic franchises: BioShock®, which will be in development over the next several years.

"We are incredibly inspired and excited by the opportunity to bring BioShock back to its passionate global audience, as well as be the first 2K studio with a presence in Canada," said Ken Schachter, Studio Manager, Cloud Chamber Montréal. "We look forward to building a studio foundation that flourishes in the months and years to come – not only for the gaming industry but the incredible people of Montréal, Québec and Canada as well."

"Montréal is proud to welcome the very first 2K studio in Canada. The creativity, know-how and innovation that characterize the metropolis continue to attract the best talents and stimulate our economy. As the country's leading video game production centre, Montréal has been shining for many years thanks to the creative genius of its workers," stated the Mayor of Montréal, Valérie Plante.

Montréal International, Greater Montréal's economic promotion agency, supported 2K in every step of its investment project. "We are thrilled to welcome this major player in our successful, innovative and creative video games ecosystem," said Stéphane Paquet, Vice President, Foreign Investments and International Organizations at Montréal International. "The video games industry in Québec generated a remarkable rise of 31%1 in the number of jobs in the last two years, thanks to our highly qualified pool of talent."

Investissement Québec, which has the role of attracting new foreign investment to Québec and supporting international subsidiaries that locate here so they can continue to grow and invest, hailed 2K's project. "Investissement Québec welcomes 2K's decision to set up a game development studio in Québec. It confirms the stability and, most of all, the talent characterizing Québec's video games sector. We're proud to support 2K as it establishes itself in Montréal and contributes to local economic development," stated Guy LeBlanc, President and CEO of Investissement Québec.

Key facts on the Montréal video games sector:

1 st production center in Canada

production center in In the top 5 largest hubs in the world

140 studios

World-class universities and training programs that are focused on industry needs

The most competitive operating costs among the 20 largest cities in Canada

and the United States

About Montréal International

Created in 1996, Montréal International is a non-profit organization funded by the private sector, the governments of Canada and Québec, the Montréal Metropolitan Community and the City of Montréal. MI's mandate is to attract and retain foreign investment (companies and startups), international organizations, strategic workers and international students by offering them support services tailored to their needs.

About Investissement Québec

Investissement Québec's mission is to foster the growth of investment in Québec, thereby contributing to economic development and job creation in every region. The Corporation offers businesses a full range of financial solutions, including loans, loan guarantees and equity investments, to support them at all stages of their development. It is also responsible for administering tax measures and prospecting for foreign investment.

1 Based on the ESAC report : http://theesa.ca/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/CanadianVideoGameSector2019_EN.pdf 2 Based on Metacritic average ranking across available platforms

