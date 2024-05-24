29 new social and affordable housing to be rapidly built in Trois-Rivières

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain; and Jean Boulet, Member of the National Assembly for Trois-Rivières, Quebec Minister of Labour and Quebec Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region, are proud to announce that a 29-unit housing project selected during the second call for projects under the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ) will be completed rapidly in Trois-Rivières.

Details of the project:

Project name: Les 5 coins

Project developer: Office municipal d'habitation de Trois-Rivières

Number of housing units: 29

Benefitting population:

Low-income individuals and couples. This includes seniors and young adults, to encourage social diversity. These units could also accommodate women in vulnerable situations and their children.

The Government of Canada's contribution will come from the Canada–Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), to which the Government of Canada has invested $900 million. The Government of Quebec, for its part, announced new investments of $900 million in its November 2023 economic update. The City of Trois-Rivières will also be a financial partner in the project, as it will be providing a contribution equivalent to at least 40% of the base grant from the SHQ.

In response to the housing crisis, the governments of Canada and Quebec announced on February 16, 2024, the rapid construction of 2,574 new housing units throughout the province as part of 47 selected projects, including the one announced today. To ensure that these projects launch quickly, their developers must sign an agreement with a contractor within 12 months of being selected to remain eligible for government funding.

Quotes:

"Every Quebecer deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Government of Canada is proud to join in the creation of 29 new affordable housing units for Trois-Rivières's most vulnerable residents through the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund. This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Only a few months after signing a historic agreement with the Government of Canada, we're already announcing the construction of additional housing under the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec. This good news for the Mauricie Region shows our firm commitment to building more affordable housing across Quebec. Every Quebecer deserves a home that meets their needs."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Member of the National Assembly for Bertrand

"Everyone deserves a safe, affordable home. As a result of the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Acceleration Fund, we're rapidly building affordable housing for those who need it most, right across the country. Today's announcement means that 29 affordable housing units will soon be available for people in the Mauricie region."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"The people of this region can count on our government to step up and take concrete action to tackle the housing crisis we're facing, particularly in Trois-Rivières, where the vacancy rate is 0.4%. Today's announcement is the result of collaborative work that will make a real impact on the daily lives of vulnerable citizens. I applaud the federal and provincial governments and the City of Trois-Rivières for implementing the required financial levers, as well as our local partners and, of course, the Office municipal d'habitation de Trois-Rivières, who believe in the value of social and affordable housing as a vector for better quality of life in our community."

Jean Boulet, Member of the National Assembly for Trois-Rivières, Quebec Minister of Labour and Quebec Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region, the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region

"The construction of these 29 new housing units is great news for Trois-Rivières. This represents concrete action towards meeting the housing needs of low-income individuals and couples. By providing the land on which this project will be built, the City of Trois-Rivières is happy to be a part of this announcement and collaboration with the federal and Quebec governments. By working with our partners, the City is contributing to meeting a critical need within our community, that of access to affordable housing located near essential services."

Jean Lamarche, Mayor of Trois-Rivières

"This is excellent news, and we're delighted to be a part of making this project happen. We have to thank our partners for having believed in this project. Located near various services, including public transportation, and welcoming different types of residents, Les 5 coins is an innovative and critical project for Trois-Rivières. The Office municipal d'habitation de Trois-Rivières is committed to taking part in the collaborative response to the housing crisis and dedicated to its mission of providing access to safe, accessible, quality housing to low-income individuals and families."

Amina Chaffaï, President of the Office municipal d'habitation de Trois-Rivières

Highlights:

Some of the households that move into these units could benefit from the SHQ's Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the municipality where the project is located (10%).

To keep the other units affordable, a maintenance period for this assistance will be required. This period could last up to 35 years. Assistance rates will vary based on the term of the commitment. Rents may be indexed each year based on percentages set by the Tribunal administratif du logement.

The Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ) aims to engage all partners who can develop affordable housing projects. Co-operatives, non-profits, housing bureaus and private-sector businesses can submit projects under the Program. The PHAQ also aims to accelerate residential construction, which is why its standards stipulate that projects must be started within 12 months of being selected. This period may be extended to 18 months in certain circumstances.

The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4-billion Government of Canada initiative launched in March 2023 that includes $900 million for Quebec . Its goal is to accelerate the construction of 100,000 housing units across the country.

Government of initiative launched in that includes for . Its goal is to accelerate the construction of 100,000 housing units across the country. The Government of Quebec , as part of its fall 2023 economic update, also announced new investments of $900 million to accelerate housing construction.

, as part of its fall 2023 economic update, also announced new investments of to accelerate housing construction. The HAF encourages local governments to implement sustainable initiatives that lower barriers to increasing housing supply and approving development projects. Its long-term goal is to make housing more affordable for people in Canada .

. On December 11, 2023 , the Government of Quebec announced the first wave of 14 projects from the PHAQ's second call for projects (in French only), representing 999 units in total.

, the Government of announced the first wave of 14 projects from the PHAQ's second call for projects (in French only), representing 999 units in total. The Government of Quebec is firmly committed to continuing its work to accelerate the construction of residential units in the province through the Act respecting land use planning and development and other provisions. Furthermore, the government will set up an interdepartmental project acceleration group in collaboration with Quebec municipal authorities, and it will also adopt new government directions on land use planning, including metrics for residential construction that municipalities will be required to use as a basis for setting targets. The government also intends to propose legislative amendments (which are being drafted and are subject to adoption by the National Assembly) aimed at improving urban densification, streamlining multi-unit construction approval and thus reducing the associated delays.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

