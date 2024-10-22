29 million Canadians are OK with nude beaches

New study examines Canadian attitudes towards nudity and naturism

ZIPOLITE, Mexico, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - At the 39th World Congress of the International Naturist Federation, the Federation of Canadian Naturists (FCN) released the results of a new study regarding Canadians' experience and attitudes towards nudity and naturism. "While there is no way to actually quantify how many Canadians are naturists (naturism being the practice of not wearing clothing to achieve body acceptance), the FCN commissioned this study to gauge what kind of naturist behaviours people have engaged in the past, and what they might be open to trying in the future," said Stéphane Deschênes, the FCN's Research Project Coordinator. The FCN hired a marketing statistics company that used a nationally representative sample Ipsos online panel to conduct the study (see methodology below). The study examined respondents' experience with six naturist-related behaviours and found that:

57% would and 55% have slept in the nude

46% would and 46% have walked around the house nude

16% would and 15% have swam in the nude in mixed company

25% would and 20% have swam in the nude not in mixed company

10% would and 6% have gone to a naturist or nude beach

7% would and 2% have gone to a naturist / nudist club / resort

When it comes to trying naturist-related behaviours, sleeping in the nude (57%) followed by walking around the house in the nude (46%) are the two behaviours which the largest proportions of Canadians are interested in. "It makes sense that people are most keen to try sleeping and walking around the house nude, as these are things that you can try at home alone without facing any external judgment," said Deschênes, who was pulling double duty at the World Congress in his role as president of the International Naturist Federation.

The study also asked respondents how they felt about their belief in the rights of others to engage in nude sunbathing or swimming without government interference at five locations: a naturist/nudist resort; a designated nude beach; in their own backyard; on a beach, anywhere, and in a public park. Results show that respondents' belief in the right of others to swim or sunbathe in the nude is highest with regard to designated nude beaches (70%) and designated naturist / nudist resorts (66%), followed distantly by within one's own backyard (48%).

"The study results indicate to me that Canadians can afford to loosen up a little when it comes to nudity," said Deschênes. "Naturism provides an antidote to the body-shaming, hyper-sexuality, and exploitation that is so widespread in social media and the internet in general. Nudity is key to body acceptance and an integral part of naturist philosophy."

Methodology

The study was conducted on behalf of the FCN by Mark Wilkins Consulting. In order to meet the research objectives, an online omnibus survey was conducted amongst a nationally representative sample of 1,601 Canadians aged 18 years and over, sourced from an Ipsos online panel. Questions were available to respondents in both English and French, allowing them to choose their preferred language. Data collection took place from July 25 to 29, 2024. NOTE: The figure from the headline of this release was calculated by determining 70% of the total population of Canada according to Statistics Canada.

About The Federation of Canadian Naturists

The Federation of Canadian Naturists is a member-supported, not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering a greater understanding, acceptance and appreciation of naturism as a way of life throughout Canada.

For more information about the FCN study or to request an interview with Stéphane Deschênes please contact: Jen Claire, [email protected]